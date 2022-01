Update: Now confirmed as releasing 5th April by the official Star Wars LEGO Twitter account, plus new trailer:. The Microsoft Store database has revealed that the eagerly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could well be arriving on gaming platforms on the 5th April. This date ties in with the Nvidia leak from last year. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will allow gamers to play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. The game had been previously been penciled in for a spring 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch and other platforms after it sadly suffered a delay late last year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO