New Mexico will use National Guard and state bureaucrats to fill in for teachers calling out sick with COVID-19 infections in 'unprecedented' move: At least 800 substitute teachers and day care workers needed to cover shifts

New Mexico is taking unprecedented steps to keep schools and day care facilities open, providing National Guard and state bureaucrats as fill-ins for least 800 substitute teachers and childcare workers out with Covid infections.

On Wednesday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her plan to ask National Guard members and state employees to volunteer to become licensed substitute teachers or child care workers to keep schools and day care centers open during a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The governor said state workers are encouraged to participate in a spirit of public service and that no one is being drafted.

State employees and Guard members who participate will get their usual pay and be considered on administrative leave or active duty, respectively.

Lujan Grisham said the state is hoping to deploy 500 new substitute teachers and day care workers as soon as possible.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (pictured) announced her plan to ask National Guard members and state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers

New Mexico appears to be the first state to ask National Guard members to become classroom teachers

Governor Lujan Grisham (pictured) said the state is hoping to deploy 500 new substitute teachers and day care workers as soon as possible

'Our schools are a critical source of stability for our kids,' governor Lujan Grisham said in a press release. 'We know they learn better in the classroom and thrive among their peers. Our kids, our teachers and our parents deserve as much stability as we can provide during this time of uncertainty.'

While the governor did not specify what kind of state workers she was hoping to fill-in for teachers, she volunteered herself, hoping she could pitch in at a classroom by Monday.

'I expect that by the weekend I will be cleared, and I will be available to support a school anywhere,' Lujan Grisham said, outside of Santa Fe High School on Wednesday where she spoke in front of masked National Guards members. 'Certainly easier for me in Santa Fe and Albuquerque but if somebody needs me, I will find a way to travel.'

New Mexico's Public Education Department is working with districts and charter schools to streamline their licensure processes for prospective substitute teachers while the Early Childhood Education and Care Department has set up an online application for those interested in helping with child care programs, the Governor’s Office announced.

Although National Guard members have mobilized across the US to help hospitals and clinics slammed by staff shortages, New Mexico appears to be the first state to ask them to become classroom teachers.

The governor said that since winter break, about 60 schools in New Mexico have gone into remote learning and 75 child day care centers have partially or completely closed, due to staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Under the staffing plan, schools will decide whether National Guard members wear uniform or civilian clothes. The reservists will be unarmed.

Guard members and state employees will undergo background checks and an online teacher training course before being sent into schools.

'It's just a vehicle to make sure schools can stay open,' Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.

The desperate search for substitute teachers comes as the latest Omicron surge has caused a huge number of Americans to miss work.

The Washington Post reported that between December 29 and January 10 approximately 8.8 million workers reported not working because they were sick with the coronavirus or caring for someone who was, according to data from the Census Bureau.

That figure is nearly triple the levels from the first two weeks of December, before Omicron cases began to peak and were also the highest numbers since the Census Bureau began tracking in April 2020.

New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said that multiple districts reported that a lack of substitute teachers was among the most critical staffing issues currently affecting schools.

Steinhaus applauded the governor's efforts, KOB4.com reported.

'This is state government at its best,' he said, 'and we are ready to step up to support our teachers, who have been on the front lines of the pandemic for nearly two years now, by increasing the state's pool of substitute teachers.'

The pandemic has exacerbated teacher shortages in poorer U.S. states like New Mexico and neighboring Oklahoma, which on Tuesday appealed to state employees to work as classroom substitutes.

Other states are also scrambling to keep schools open, with California streamlining its substitute teacher hiring process and Kansas opening up substitute positions to people with no college education.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,700 on January 17 - still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021.

Cases have rocketed in recent weeks, reaching 800,000 daily cases on average earlier this week. Testing shortages, the prevalence of asymptomatic cases and many rapid tests going unreported means the figure is likely even higher.

The spike in cases has, fortunately, not also translated into a sharp increase of deaths from the highly infectious strain.

Despite signs Omicron causes milder disease on average, the unprecedented level of infection spreading through the country, with cases still soaring in many states, means many vulnerable people will become severely sick.