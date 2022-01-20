ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck's Clyburn Departs for Different Healthcare Realm

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerck announced that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president of human health, will be leaving the company on February 1, 2022. Clyburn will take on the role of chief executive officer and member of the board of directors at International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). Clyburn began his tenure...

