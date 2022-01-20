Merck's Clyburn Departs for Different Healthcare Realm

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to its industry peer, Merck stock (NYSE: MRK), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation, with its stock trading at 3.0x trailing revenues, compared to 3.6x for MRK stock. That said, this gap in valuation is also justified given Merck’s better profitability. However, looking at future prospects, we believe that Bristol Myers Squibb will outperform Merck, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Merck vs Bristol Myers Squibb: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 14 DAYS AGO