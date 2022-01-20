ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars 1001 - Remastered

soundtrack.net
 4 days ago

1. Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A Major, Op. 92: II. Allegretto (Excerpt) 4:40. 6....

www.soundtrack.net

gamefreaks365.com

Colonize Mars with the new Humble Surviving Mars Bundle

The Humble Surviving Mars Bundle features $100 of games and DLC for cheap. Although it may not seem like it, Elon Musk has created the illusion of colonizing Mars in a large number of people. Every time we think more and more about the red planet, games like Surviving Mars give us a perspective of what it would be like to achieve that dream.
VIDEO GAMES
allkpop.com

Super Junior to release remastered version of 'U' MV

Super Junior are releasing a remastered version of their music video for "U". Super Junior first dropped "U" as their first single in 2006, and SM Entertainment will be releasing a remastered version of the track for the label's 'Remastering Project'. The remastered MV will be crisper and clearer for fans, and it'll be revealed through the SMTOWN YouTube channel on January 13 KST.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

Disney Music Announces 'The Book of Boba Fett' Soundtracks

The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack is available today and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Goransson and score by Joseph Shirley.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Remastered Edition of Krilja’s Debut Album

Swedish world music ensemble Krilja has released a remastered and remixed edition of its self-titled album Krilja (Liljans antikvariat, January 2022) Krilja plays passionate Romani (Gypsy) folk music from Russia and Eastern Europe with its own arrangements. Although firmly rooted in the Romani music tradition, Krilja also incorporates flamenco and jazz.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Swedish House Mafia deliver ‘Alternate World’ remaster of The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

It’s been a nice past handful of weeks to say the least considering the amount of times we’ve gotten to speak on something new from the Swedish House Mafia camp. After saying goodbye to 2021 with an extended “Moth To A Flame” version and celebrating New Year’s Day with Jacob Mühlrad on “One Symphony,” Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello reunited with The Weeknd to handle production duties on not one but two Dawn FM tracklist cuts, “Sacrifice” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” And it’s not stopping there as the Swedes now share a third surprise release in a row with an “alternate world” rework of the former track.
MUSIC
vineyardgazette.com

Crescent Moon, Mars and Venus

Next Friday morning you can see three celestial objects together in the southeastern sky before sunrise. The bright planet Venus will be easy to spot low in the sky. Plus, you’ll see the crescent moon appearing slightly higher and to the right. Look in between Venus and the moon...
ASTRONOMY
soundtrack.net

Munich - The Edge of War

1. You Dream (Isobel Waller-Bridge & Tara Nome Doyle) 3:57. 25. Du Träumst (Isobel Waller-Bridge & Tara Nome Doyle) 4:13.
ENTERTAINMENT
GAMINGbible

'Shadow Man Remastered', The Game With The Iconic Box Art, Comes To Consoles Today

Shadow Man: Remastered, the shiniest version of the 1999 game that was released last year, is coming to console according to this uncovered listing on the Microsoft Store. Shadow Man Remastered already arrived in April 2021 for PC players and flaunted 4K resolution, improved shadow mapping, per-pixel lighting, anti-aliasing, and even a host of content that was left on the cutting room floor twenty years ago. That included three new levels, new weapons, new enemies like the Seraph Queen, and all of the secrets from the Dreamcast and Nintendo 64 versions of Shadow Man as well as brand new ones. Tidy.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Shadow Man Remastered Looks Set To Arrive On Xbox This Week

Shadow Man Remastered's console port has been in the works for some time, as developer Nightdive Studios continues to re-work a selection of '90s classics. We've been a little in the dark on when this one would actually release on Xbox, but it looks like it's out very soon indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Life is Strange Remastered

Life is Strange Remastered is an adventure video game developed by Deck Nine Games and published by Square Enix. It is a remastered version of Life is Strange. Experience the BAFTA award-winning story of Life is Strange now beautifully remastered with enhanced visuals and vastly improved animation using mocap technology.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nightdive’s Shadow Man Remastered interview: a reminder of boundary-pushing stories

“There are parts of the game that I’m haunted by in my dreams,” says Nightdive head of business development Larry Kuperman. Ordinarily, it might sound like hyperbole, but this is Shadow Man we’re talking about. A game based on an especially gritty comic book series, which begins with Jack the Ripper committing suicide in order to run an asylum in an underworld called the ‘deadside’ and mines a rich vein of the macabre from there.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The 400 Blows (4K Remaster)

Directed by Francois Truffaut. Starring Jean-Pierre Léaud, Albert Rémy, Claire Maurier, Patrick Auffay. A young boy, left without attention, delves into a life of petty crime. Alongside the likes of Jean Luc Godard, Jaques Demy and Jean Pierre-Melville, François Truffaut was one of the pioneers of the French...
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Weekly Roundup: January 21

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Harry Gregson-Williams (Polar Bear), David Schwartz (Lucy and Desi) and Mark Kilian (Eraser: Reborn), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here. Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click...
MUSIC
Nintendo World Report

Shadow Man Remastered (Switch) Review

I'm not the one who's so far away... Night Dive Studios, one of my favorite developers, seems to specialize in taking old N64-era games and cleaning them up for modern consoles—video game preservation, but in HD. They already have an impressive portfolio, and much of their content is available on the Switch: Turok, Turok 2, DOOM 64, and Quake (which we don't have a review for...I should remedy that) are all extremely impressive and enjoyable. I must admit I was surprised to learn that Night Dive would be tackling the old Acclaim game Shadow Man, largely because I can’t imagine it has much of a fanbase. This is an ancient 3D platformer from 1999 that released on the N64, Dreamcast, and PlayStation, and was rated “M”—one of the few N64 games to be given that rating. Praised for its dark tone and ambitious design at the time, I was curious to see how this forgotten gem has aged over the last twenty years.
VIDEO GAMES
soundtrack.net

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

6. Shine on Us Now (Moon Come Soon) (feat. Patti LaBelle) 1:43. 25. There's a Lot I Want to Know (feat. Ed Helms) 1:30.
MUSIC

