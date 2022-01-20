ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychedelic Biotech Takes SPAC Track to Nasdaq

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychedelic-focused drug company Eleusis is merging with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II, a special purposes acquisition company, and heading to the Nasdaq with a combined enterprise value of $446 million. London-based Eleusis is a pioneer in the development of psychedelic drug candidates. The company’s lead asset, ELE-Psilo, is expected...

