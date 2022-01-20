Rainbow Six Extraction is a fun and unremarkable co-op shooter with some very good ooze. Reviewed on RTX 3060, Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8Ghz, 16GB RAM. Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in a world we no longer live in: the world of 2019. Back then, the co-op Siege spinoff FPS was called "Rainbow Six Quarantine" (ha!). It was an unlucky time to be making a game about a parasitic virus, but a great time to bring back the dormant co-op zombie shooter. Siege's 2018 Outbreak event was a brief but excellent taste of what Left 4 Siege could be, and I hoped Extraction would blow that 2-hour mode out into a sprawling collection of campaigns.

