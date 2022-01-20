ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Dynamics Receives $75M Army Contract for Tactical Network Transport On-the-Move Support

By Angeline Leishman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Dynamics‘ missions systems business has secured a $75 million contract from the U.S. Army to support the technology that provides the service branch with...

DCS Receives $77M Air Force Contract to Support Fighter Testing

DCS Corporation has secured a five-year, $77 million contract to help the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center plan testing activities. The company said Thursday it will draft and edit test plans, manage data and plan analysis activities to support operational test capabilities under AFOTEC’s Fighter Test Services program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marine Corps Launches Solicitation for $249M Tactical Systems Support Contract

Marine Corps Systems Command plans to award a potential 10-year, $249 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support analysis, troubleshooting and fielding of tactical systems. According to the SAM.gov solicitation notice, the Tactical Systems Support-3 contract will provide for technical expertise, help desk services and other related support required by the Marine...
MILITARY
Dive Technologies Secures DARPA Funding to Support Underwater Vehicle Commercialization; Sam Russo Quoted

Dive Technologies has received a grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to help bring its defense-focused autonomous underwater vehicles to the commercial market. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday the Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative award will finance its development of commercialization strategies, establishment of connections within the industry and...
ECONOMY
Army Includes Northrop-Built Systems in Joint Force Concept Experimentation

The U.S. Army has used Northrop Grumman-built command and control, radar and space ground systems in a series of exercises aimed to demonstrate joint force connectivity for multidomain operations. Northrop said Wednesday the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar and the Joint Tactical Ground...
MILITARY
Iridium Supports Monuments Officers’ Honduras Mission With PTT Devices; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications has supported the U.S. Army Reserve’s Monuments Officers program in its effort to identify, protect and preserve cultural heritage sites in Honduras by providing satellite connectivity and push-to-talk technology. A team of Monument Officer archaeologists deployed in Honduras used Iridium PTT handsets to communicate with the Virginia...
MILITARY
Raytheon Test Fires Excalibur Projectile With French Howitzer

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has collaborated with the U.S. Army and Nexter to demonstrate the compatibility between Excalibur artillery projectiles and the French company’s self-propelled howitzer. A CAESAR self-propelled howitzer fired the projectiles at two targets over 28.5 miles away as part of the test involving...
MILITARY
PTC to Continue Supporting USAF Supply Chain Modernization Under $95M Deal

PTC has received a potential $95 million contract to continue providing the U.S. Air Force with its service parts management software-as-a-service offering over a maximum period of five years. The Servigistics service will support the Enterprise Supply Chain Analysis, Planning and Execution program that is aimed at modernizing the military...
BOSTON, MA
Matt Jones: Sigma Defense Buys Solute to Further DOD Footprint Expansion Strategy

Sigma Defense has purchased San Diego-based software development and systems engineering company Solute in a strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio of technology and service offerings for the Department of Defense. Solute CEO John Lyons will continue to manage operations of the acquired business, while the combined entity will work...
BUSINESS
Navy Taps Stauder Technologies to Provide Interoperability Software Enhancements to DOD, Allied Forces

Stauder Technologies has received a potential five-year, $49.2 million contract to make enhancements on a range of interoperability software, and develop plugins for digital precision strike applications used by the Department of Defense and allied forces. The company will create and provide software enhancements to the Joint Effects Coordination Link...
MILITARY
General Dynamics Business Marks Milestone Order for MAPS GEN I Equipment

A subsidiary of General Dynamics‘ mission systems business has received a new U.S. Army order for its mobile system designed to transmit validated positioning, navigation and timing data in GPS-denied environments. The upcoming Mounted Assured PNT System Generation 1 will be the 2,000th unit the Army commissioned from General...
MILITARY
CACI Secures $514M Contract for Modernizing US Army Networks

CACI - Free Report) recently secured a $514 million single-award task order from the U.S. Army. Per the contract, the company would help the U.S. Army modernize their outside plant ("OSP") infrastructure and facilities so that they can have more fiber optic cables for communications. CACI will deliver enterprise technology...
MILITARY
Northrop Grumman lands $1.4B Army contract

The U.S. Army has awarded a five-year-contract valued at about $1.4 billion to Falls Church-based Fortune 500 defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. for low-rate initial production and full-rate production of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). Developed in partnership with Northrop Grumman, IBCS is the centerpiece of the U.S. Army’s...
ARMY
Lockheed to Update Egypt Helicopter Sensors Under $102M Army Contract Award

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin $102 million to update the sensor systems of 25 Apache helicopters used by the Egyptian government. The company said Friday it will convert Egypt’s Apaches from D-model to E-model configuration, which includes the Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly.
MILITARY
Executive Spotlight: John Boyle, Group President of Defense and Civilian Solutions With Cherokee Federal

John Boyle, group president of Defense and Civilian Solutions with Cherokee Federal, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz for the publication’s latest Executive Spotlight interview detailing the company’s rapid growth in the government contracting (GovCon) sector and leadership style. In addition, Boyle also discussed Cherokee Federal’s recent acquisition of Preting...
ECONOMY
Northrop, Raytheon Demo Swarming Tech Under DARPA’s OFFSET Program

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies demonstrated their systems that can enable a single user to control a swarm of more than 100 drones in an urban setting as part of an experiment held in November at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, C4ISRNET reported Friday. The companies participated in the experiment under...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Federal contractors on the labor market battlefront

John Wasson was undeniably optimistic as he discussed whether sustained levels of inflation would affect ICF International’s ability to grow and achieve its margin goals. But as the CEO zeroed in on wage inflation during the company’s Nov. 2, 2021, earnings call, he did not mince words. “This,”...
ECONOMY
General Dynamics' (GD) Arm Wins Support Deal for USS Hartford

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Electric Boat, recently clinched a modification contract to support the USS Hartford (SSN 768) submarine. The contract has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC. Details of the Deal. Valued at $22.2 million, the contract is expected to conclude in...
INDUSTRY
HMS Montrose helps seize £15m of drugs in Gulf of Oman

The Royal Navy has helped to seize more than a tonne of illicit drugs worth almost £15 million in the Gulf of Oman The operation, involving warship HMS Montrose as part of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), lasted almost 10 hours and resulted in the seizure of 663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a Navy team, including Royal Marines, approached a small vessel on two rigid-hulled inflatable boats before securing and searching the vessel.Illicit substances were then brought back to HMS Montrose for analysis and destroyed.This is the largest...
PUBLIC SAFETY

