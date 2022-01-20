12 Celebrities Who Slid Into DMs: Lizzo, Joe Jonas & More

Nick Jonas’s brothers both had similar advice for him leading up to the birth of his newborn baby girl. Nick Jonas, 29, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, announced on Jan. 21 that they are parents to a newborn baby. In a statement posted on Nick’s Instagram, the couple wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.” As fans left their well-wishes in the comments section of the post, which now has almost 1.4 million likes, Nick’s two brothers – Kevin 34, and Joe Jonas, 32 – commented with matching heart emojis. A source close to Nick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was not news to his brothers, as they have been helping Nick prepare for the baby for quite some time!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO