White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Despite the co-hosts' best efforts, White House press Jen Psaki managed to evade the tough questions during a lengthy appearance on The View Friday morning. The Biden official spent the bulk of the interview discussing voting rights legislation, which failed this week after Democratic Sens. Manchin and Sinema joined Republicans in rejecting Democrats' attempt to change filibuster rules to get the bill passed. Though she admitted the situation is "frustrating," Psaki advised Americans to "go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning — we've got to keep fighting."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO