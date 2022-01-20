ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing

mediaite.com

‘Say It Isn’t So!’ Joy Behar Pleads With Jen Psaki to Stay on as Press Secretary During Absolute Lollipop of an Interview

To say that The View on Friday conducted a softball interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is an insult to both softballs and interviews. Rather, the ABC daytime show conducted an absolute lollipop of an interview. With the exception of some solid questions from ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, the interview would be better described as a pow-wow.
NBC News

White House on defense after Biden press conference

President Biden is now trying to clarify comments made during his news conference on what punishment Russia would face if it invaded Ukraine. As Biden marks one year in office, a new NBC News poll finds his approval rating is 43 percent.Jan. 21, 2022.
Fox News

Biden to hold first press conference in months, Psaki says

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that President Biden will be conducting a press conference next week, the first held in months. Biden has faced criticism for largely eschewing press conferences that include taking questions from reporters. The president has held fewer press conferences than his five predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, an Associated Press tally found.
Primetimer

Jen Psaki Tells Americans to 'Have a Margarita' to Combat Voting Rights Frustration

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Despite the co-hosts' best efforts, White House press Jen Psaki managed to evade the tough questions during a lengthy appearance on The View Friday morning. The Biden official spent the bulk of the interview discussing voting rights legislation, which failed this week after Democratic Sens. Manchin and Sinema joined Republicans in rejecting Democrats' attempt to change filibuster rules to get the bill passed. Though she admitted the situation is "frustrating," Psaki advised Americans to "go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning — we've got to keep fighting."
MSNBC

Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election and the House Select Committee's probe into the insurrection. Discussing the violence that unfolded on January 6th, Navarro attempts to deflect when Melber states "Capitol Police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans. I think you know that." Jan. 22, 2022.
New York Post

Jen Psaki defends non-release of Biden’s Delaware visitor logs

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the non-release of visitor logs from President Biden’s Delaware homes Tuesday — despite the fact that the commander-in-chief was in his home state for more than a quarter of all days during his first year in office. The Post asked Psaki...
kezi.com

Senate Democrats press White House on Covid-19 testing shortage

The Biden administration is facing intense scrutiny from a small group of Senate Democrats about the administration's Covid-19 pandemic response, mainly the testing shortage as cases of the Omicron variant have surged across the United States. In a letter to White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients on Thursday, led...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly news briefing

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi praised voting rights legislation that the House voted on Thursday. Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above. Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
HuffingtonPost

Jen Psaki Explains The Point Of Vaccines To Fox News' Peter Doocy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was forced to explain some basics about vaccines on Monday after Fox News reporter Peter Doocy tried to corner her with a question about breakthrough COVID-19 infections. “I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy said from the briefing room. “But...
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
