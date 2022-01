The Gators have reeled in their tight end from the class of 2022, as three-star prospect Hayden Hansen just announced his commitment to the SEC program. Hansen, who spent this weekend in Gainesville for his official visit, was also committed to Billy Napier at Louisiana before reopening his recruitment on Nov. 28. He received the highly-coveted offer from the Gators on Saturday and then wasted little time pulling himself off the market.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO