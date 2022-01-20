ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners set to host strong group of DL visitors

By Jeremy Crabtree about 9 hours
 3 days ago
The Sooners have been making headlines in the transfer portal and are still awaiting news on former USC quarterback Jaxon Dart. But this weekend is also big on the high school recruiting front for Oklahoma. The Sooners will host several top 2023 targets, including five-star DL David Hicks, who...

Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

After he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool. According to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports, Williams has narrowed his options down to two schools: USC and LSU. From...
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorist and truck drivers access to safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
KTUL

When could omicron peak in Oklahoma?

TULSA, Okla. — This record-shattering fourth wave of COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals and schools. Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association said models show that happening around January 27-31. It's an estimate, but she believes that timeframe is up to the actions of Oklahomans. "If everybody...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ron Franklin passes away at age of 79

Longtime sportscaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Franklin was a basketball and football play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston and KPRC in Houston. Franklin then spent 24 years working for ESPN as a commentator for college football and college basketball.
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Arch Manning News

Those hoping to learn where five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning will play his college ball might be waiting a little bit longer than initially expected. Earlier this week, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart revealed that Manning is content waiting to make an official decision on where he’ll play next. During his 2021 season, there were reports he might announce his commitment this spring.
KCEN

Baylor's McDaniel leaves program Thursday

WACO, Texas — Baylor guard Kamaria McDaniel is no longer with the school's women's basketball program. McDaniel, a transfer from Penn State, made the announced Thursday on her Instagram page. "I am no longer a part of the Baylor Women's basketball team," the post said. "I will be exploring...
On3.com

Former Auburn Tigers star announces transfer destination

Former Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Lee Hunter will transfer to UCF, he posted Thursday via Instagram. A true freshman, he did not see any game action this past season. “Where I come from, you got two chances to make it,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. Hunter committed to...
KOCO

Oklahoma superintendent reacts to executive order after shocking COVID-19 spread in schools

EL RENO, Okla. — An Oklahoma superintendent reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order after witnessing the shocking COVID-19 spread in the schools. A local superintendent told KOCO 5 just how contagious the current strain of COVID-19 has proven to be. Since being back from Christmas Break, COVID-19 has spread through their schools and infected all of their substitutes.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma state representative announces resignation

Oklahoma state Rep. Jose Cruz announced his resignation because of allegedly acting “inappropriately” during a gathering. Cruz put in his resignation Wednesday. His resignation is effective 5 p.m. Friday.In a statement provided to KOCO 5 by political consultant Danielle Ezell, Cruz said he is upset and embarrassed with himself.”With a heavy heart, I am resigning as the Representative for House District 89,” Cruz said in the statement. “I started 2022 by exercising poor judgment and acting inappropriately during a gathering. I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable. I’m upset with myself and embarrassed.”My actions on New Year’s Eve did not reflect my values and beliefs. I consider myself a champion of women and have deep respect for my female colleagues and friends. However, my conduct that evening was inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I apologize. “I can’t express my gratitude enough to my constituents, donors, colleagues and family. I’m very proud to have represented the people of South Oklahoma City, and serving as your representative has been a great honor.”Nevertheless, I must resign my seat, take steps to right my wrongs and learn from this experience. And although I’m giving up this seat, I will not give up advocating for others and fighting to improve Oklahoma.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projections have the Sooners landing 2023 4-star quarterback Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma has finally gotten some much-needed stabilization following the upheaval that when Lincoln Riley left following their loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State. Initially, the most important focus outside of getting a new coaching staff in place was securing their 2022 recruiting class. Some commits left and didn’t come back while others left and came back. Some of their 2022 commits never wavered and remained committed to the Sooners.
