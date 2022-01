Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF +6.3%) sprints to its highest in more than seven years after announcing an 11% quarterly dividend increase and a special dividend of C$1.25/share. The quarterly dividend will be raised to $0.20/share from $0.18/share in Q1, and the special dividend will be paid on February 1, and the company says it anticipates paying further special dividends in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO