BookTrib's Bites: CIA Intrigue, a Love Story, a Loss Story and an Art Master

By Editorials
Neshoba Democrat
 4 days ago

If you've ever wondered what life as a CIA "operative" would be like, read this book, written by a former CIA operations officer. Decktora Raines (Decky) is on leave from the CIA, doing her best to dodge memories of her first agent, Elena, an asset she recruited and tragically lost, as...

neshobademocrat.com

kclu.org

A grief story and a love story form the backbone of 'Lost & Found'

The grief story and love story that form the backbone of New Yorker staff writer Kathryn Schulz's memoir Lost & Found are, in themselves, not extraordinary. We begin with the death of her father Isaac in September 2016 — "not a tragedy," as he died after a long history of illness, "peacefully, at seventy-four." Schulz was in her 40s when her father died, a very average time at which to experience such a loss. As the memoir progresses, she writes of meeting and falling in love with the woman she would marry — the writer Casey Cep (here called "C.") — 18 months before her father's death. That they met was not unusual; they had been introduced by a mutual friend and both wrote for the same magazine. Nor is it odd that Schulz experienced both grief and love at the same time (more on that later).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
miamilaker.com

Do you have an interesting love story to share?

Valentine’s Day is next month, and the Town of Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee is celebrating romance. Residents may send their love stories -- in 250 words or less – to https://linktr.ee/town_of_miami_lakes by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. The committee will choose three stories based on originality, humor,...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
pghcitypaper.com

The end of a COVID love story

Early in the morning, I woke up alone in the last bed I will share with my now ex-boyfriend. I was awakened by a trio of dogs at my friend Chelenge’s home in Kenya. The dogs had smelled a lion, apparently lions smell very bad. I left the cottage and walked up to where they were standing at attention, barking with their fur also standing straight up. After a couple of minutes, nothing was seen, so I returned to the cottage which slopes down near a small river. Then, in the corner of my right eye about 30 feet from me, I saw what looked like a tree stump I hadn’t noticed before. I even said out loud, “Was that tree there?”
RELATIONSHIPS
eplocalnews.org

Story and Art Time

Join us for another Story and Art Time at the Eden Prairie Art Center on Monday, Jan. 10! Inspired by the book “Extra Yarn,” by Mac Barnett, young artists play with a variety of colored yarn to create fun pom poms that can be worn as an accessory, used for indoor “snowball” fights and more! FREE, ages 2–6 with adult. No need to register, just drop in for fun. 10–11 a.m. at the Art Center, 7650 Equitable Drive. Please note that we are currently limited to a total of 10 children/adult households, and entrance is on a first come, first served basis.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Fox News

Ellis Chaffetz Brown: A Story Of Unconditional Love

On this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on the Stock Act and the influx of crime in major cities. Then Jason brings on the stupid, highlighting a booking email mishap at the hands of an MSNBC staffer, and an Oregon man’s fraudulent appeal to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds.
OREGON STATE
pocketgamer.com

Sword Master Story weapon guide

If you just started playing Sword Master Story, you are probably wondering which of the available weapons are the best, right?. How many times in the past you've played a game where you invested your valuable resources on a piece of gear that turned out to be rubbish? It definitely sucks, but that's something every gamer has experienced a number of times! It can happen to the best of us!
VIDEO GAMES
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
PHOTOGRAPHY
AFP

Rare Botticelli under the hammer in New York, one year after record sale price

A rare Botticelli painting depicting Jesus Christ will go up for auction on January 27 at Sotheby's in New York, a year after a record $92 million was paid for a work by the Italian Renaissance master. While the majority of works by Sandro Botticelli, such as the famous "Allegory of Spring" or "Birth of Venus", are on display at the Uffizi gallery in Florence, pieces circulating in private collections are much rarer. "In private hands, we reckon there's only about five or so that we know out there," Christopher Apostle, head of Sotheby's Old Masters department, told AFP. "Man of Sorrows," on display to the public from Saturday at the auction house in New York, is a portrait of Jesus against a black background. He is staring intently, a crown of thorns on his head and surrounded by angels. His hands are bound by ropes and scarred.
RELIGION
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp to Star as Disgraced King Louis XV in New Movie From French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp might still be persona no grata in Hollywood, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lined up his next project in France. Depp will play French king Louis XV in the new, as-yet-untitled film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will shoot on location at the Versailles Palace and around Paris starring this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept under wraps. Paris-based Why Not Productions (A Prophet) are producing. Wild Bunch International are handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Louis XV, also...
MOVIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry 'Slaps' Royal Family 'In The Face', Vows To Never Return UK As The Queen Denies Duke's Security Request

Prince Harry allegedly launched another "slap in the face" with his latest move regarding his and his family's security when they return to the United Kingdom. Sources told Us Weekly that the members of the Royal Firm have not taken his "power move" kindly. They reportedly see this matter as private, so they should have discussed it behind closed doors.
U.K.
Deadline

On My Screen: Jason Isaacs On The Role That Scared Him In ‘Scars,’ His Lack Of Karaoke Skills, And Remaining “Childlike” On The Set Of ‘Mass’

Mass might be Jason Isaacs’ most powerful role to date, as he expertly authors a father’s grief alongside Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton and Reed Birney. But Fran Krantz’s film is just the latest in perhaps one of the world’s most varied acting careers, that has covered the gamut of human—and otherworldly—experience. As he’ll explain, everyone has their own favorite Jason Isaacs movie… My First Film Lesson My first day on a film set was on Dangerous Love, and— no, I can’t tell you that. It’s too rude. My second day on a film set was on The Tall Guy, with Jeff Goldblum....
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC

