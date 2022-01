Michigan comes in 8-7 overall, 2-3 in conference. They had a dominant performance against a Maryland team who has struggled all year long, and has a great deal of off court drama. The 19 point victory was definitely one of the better, and more satisfying wins of the season. Michigan has had similar games where they would play well, but for some reason, they can not consistently string together multiple well played games. Road games against teams contending for a NCAA tournament bid have been rough. If Michigan does not come ready to play, this matchup at Indiana will fall in that category.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO