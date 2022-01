Beating the Auburn Tigers on the road is a very difficult task. We knew it was going to be an uphill battle from the tip. However, losing TyTy Washington with 8:20 to play in the first half made it nearly impossible for the Wildcats to find success. The loss of Kentucky’s best player was frustrating, but Coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers deserve a ton of credit for how they played on Saturday afternoon.

AUBURN, KY ・ 55 MINUTES AGO