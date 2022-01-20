ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Hughes orders up 28% in Q4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Hughes says it is well positioned for the energy industry's near-term recovery, as well as its long-term transition path. US upstream services firm Baker Hughes on January 20 reported a 28% year/year jump in its Q4 orders to $6.7bn, which also marked a 24% quarter/quarter increase. The growth...

Baker Hughes CIO Jen Hartsock on balancing speed and perfection

Jen Hartsock is vice president and chief information officer at Baker Hughes, a Fortune 140 energy technology company with 54,000 employees, $20 billion in revenue and a reach of 120 countries. As leader of the digital technology team, Hartsock is primarily responsible for delivering and supporting technology solutions to enable business results. She also leads the company’s digital strategy to enhance internal business productivity and accelerate customer outcomes.
Upstream M&A deals reached a three-year high of $181bn in 2021

Deals returned to pre-Covid levels. Global upstream merger and acquisition (M&A) deals rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels in 2021, reaching a total of $181 billion, a 70% increase over 2020, Rystad Energy research shows. The total deal value for 2021 was the highest in three years and almost reached the highs seen in 2017 and 2018 of $205 billion and $199 billion, respectively.
Cheniere benefits from surging LNG demand: press

European prices, new capacity create record flows at Louisiana gas export terminal. Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the second-largest global LNG operator, had record flows late last week, Bloomberg reported January 21. Natural gas flows into Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lousiana hit a record 5.1bn ft3/day on both January...
Baker Hughes shares up 1.2% premarket as revenue tops estimates

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. BKR, +1.64% rose 1.2% premarket Thursday, after the oilfield products and services company posted better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, offsetting a profit miss. The company posted net income of $294 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $653 million, or 91 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 25 cents, below the 28 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.519 billion from $5.495 billion a year ago, ahead of the $5.491 billion FactSet consensus. "As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021," CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement. "We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies." Shares have gained 15% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Baker Hughes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04, revenue of $5.52B beats by $20M

Baker Hughes press release (NASDAQ:BKR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $5.52B (+0.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M. CEO comment: “As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021. We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies."
Woodside reports record Q4 sales revenue

The LNG revenue in Q4 was $2.35bn, up from $607mn in the same period of last year. Australian energy producer Woodside’s sales revenue in Q4 hit a record $2.85bn thanks to higher product prices, it said on January 20. The company had reported revenue of $920mn a year ago.
Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Canadian active rig count surges 35%: Baker Hughes

Drillers are emerging from a holiday break and overcoming Covid-19 concerns. Emerging from a holiday break and overcoming jitters surrounding the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Canadian drillers added 50 rigs to the active rig count in the week ended January 14, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly activity summary.
U.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks after crude prices fell for six weeks in a row from late October-early December. Oil prices, meanwhile, have recovered and traded at their highest since 2014 this week. Energy analysts said it usually takes about a month or two for drillers to add or remove rigs following oil price moves.
Canadian rig count surges to pre-pandemic level

Activity increase in the US added a modest three active rigs. The number of drilling rigs active in Canada surged this week to a level not seen since before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Baker Hughes said January 21 in its weekly North American rig survey.
Nakilat takes delivery of fourth newbuild LNGC

This is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co., a joint venture between Nakilat and Maran Ventures. Qatari shipowner Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, Global Sealine, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar (NSQL), the company said on January 24.
Enerflex, Exterran announce merger

The tie-up will create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure, the companies said. Canada’s Enerflex and US-based Exterran said January 24 they will combine in an all-share transaction to create an integrated global provider of energy infrastructure. Enerflex shareholders will acquire all of the outstanding common shares...
Avenir expands in Chinese LNG bunkering

The company will market LNG bunkering at the port of Shanghai and support the refuelling of CMA CGM containerships there. UK-based Avenir LNG said on January 24 it had agreed to co-operate with Shanghai SIPG Energy Service (SSES), a joint venture between China's Shanghai International Port Group and Shenergy Group, on LNG bunkering.
