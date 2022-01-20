ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An International ETF Is Looking Interesting for 2022

By Tom Lydon
Cover picture for the articleAdvisors and investors have likely had their fill of waiting on the ex-U.S. developed markets equity redemption story, particularly when it comes to European stocks, but 2022 could be the year when things finally tilt in favor of developed economies outside of the U.S. Some market observers believe that...

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Inflation News

Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment Solutions. Goodbye 2021! Welcome 2022! Last year marked another period of easy money that fueled yet another year of outsized gains. The S&P 500® Index returned +28.7%! Investors should be pleased with that outcome, but not surprised. The average return of the S&P 500 Index over the past 10 years was 17.2%. Over that period, there was only one down year and eight out of the ten years delivered double-digit returns.
BUZZ Investing: Ford Surges on EV Push

Equity markets rallied in December, closing near all-time highs, and capping off a third consecutive year of solid double-digit gains. The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained 4.5% in the final month of the year while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained just 0.7%. A rotation away from growth-oriented equities accelerated during December as investors continued to re-price the cohort lower amidst continued inflationary fears and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell following its December 2021 meeting, at which time he indicated a desire to increase the speed of paring bond purchases, thus ending its quantitative easing program earlier than anticipated. Value-oriented equities continued to outperform their growth-oriented peers fueled by inflationary data, which remains at multi-decade highs. Energy, Real Estate and Financial stocks were the top three performing sectors of 2021, the first year since 2016 that the S&P 500 Index outperformed the technology focused Nasdaq Composite Index.
