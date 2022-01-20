An International ETF Is Looking Interesting for 2022

Equity markets rallied in December, closing near all-time highs, and capping off a third consecutive year of solid double-digit gains. The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained 4.5% in the final month of the year while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained just 0.7%. A rotation away from growth-oriented equities accelerated during December as investors continued to re-price the cohort lower amidst continued inflationary fears and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell following its December 2021 meeting, at which time he indicated a desire to increase the speed of paring bond purchases, thus ending its quantitative easing program earlier than anticipated. Value-oriented equities continued to outperform their growth-oriented peers fueled by inflationary data, which remains at multi-decade highs. Energy, Real Estate and Financial stocks were the top three performing sectors of 2021, the first year since 2016 that the S&P 500 Index outperformed the technology focused Nasdaq Composite Index.

