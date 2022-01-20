CBS Sports has a new No. 1 atop its Top 25 and 1 entering pivotal weekend

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

CBS Sports has a new king of their Top 25 and 1 rankings. Entering a pivotal weekend of college basketball, the Auburn Tigers have overtaken the top spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1.

While the Tigers were upset they weren’t named No. 1 in the AP Poll, CBS Sports made things right. Still, Auburn can make good on the rankings by CBS Sports and prove the AP Poll wrong with a victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

If the Tigers can defeat John Calipari and company, it’ll be tough to keep Auburn out of the top spot in all rankings. The long elusive No. 1 ranking would finally be possessed by Auburn.

Moreover, the door was opened when Baylor was defeated twice in one week by Big 12 opponents. First, the Texas Tech Red Raiders sent Baylor tumbling down the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 rankings. Then, Oklahoma State ensured the Bears would be ranked below multiple teams by defeating the defending champions.

Aside from Kentucky visiting Auburn, there are multiple ranked matchups taking place this weekend. First, No. 14 Michigan State travels to face No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday. Then, No. 13 LSU faces off against No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. Every game can do damage to the rankings, propping up one team while sending another down the list.

The college basketball season is heating up, and plenty of must-see moments are taking place. Before any more happen, here’s CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 entering a pivotal weekend.

CBS Sports Top 25 and 1:

1) Auburn Tigers (17-1)

2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2)

3) Wisconsin Badgers (15-2)

4) Baylor Bears (16-2)

5) Kansas Jayhawks (15-2)

6) Purdue Boilermakers (15-2)

7) Arizona Wildcats (14-1)

8) Houston Cougars (16-2)

9) Kentucky Wildcats (15-3)

10) UCLA Bruins (11-2)

11) LSU Tigers (15-3)

12) Villanova Wildcats (13-5)

13) Michigan State Spartans (14-3)

14) Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4)

15) Iowa State Cyclones (14-4)

16) Duke Blue Devils (14-3)

17) Xavier Musketeers (14-3)

18) USC Trojans (14-2)

19) Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4)

20) Providence Friars (14-2)

21) Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4)

22) Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (14-2)

23) BYU Cougars (15-4)

24) Connecticut Huskies (12-4)

25) Davidson Wildcats (15-2)

26) Tennessee Volunteers (12-5)