CBS Sports has a new No. 1 atop its Top 25 and 1 entering pivotal weekend

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

CBS Sports has a new king of their Top 25 and 1 rankings. Entering a pivotal weekend of college basketball, the Auburn Tigers have overtaken the top spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1.

While the Tigers were upset they weren’t named No. 1 in the AP Poll, CBS Sports made things right. Still, Auburn can make good on the rankings by CBS Sports and prove the AP Poll wrong with a victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

If the Tigers can defeat John Calipari and company, it’ll be tough to keep Auburn out of the top spot in all rankings. The long elusive No. 1 ranking would finally be possessed by Auburn.

Moreover, the door was opened when Baylor was defeated twice in one week by Big 12 opponents. First, the Texas Tech Red Raiders sent Baylor tumbling down the CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 rankings. Then, Oklahoma State ensured the Bears would be ranked below multiple teams by defeating the defending champions.

Aside from Kentucky visiting Auburn, there are multiple ranked matchups taking place this weekend. First, No. 14 Michigan State travels to face No. 8 Wisconsin on Friday. Then, No. 13 LSU faces off against No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. Every game can do damage to the rankings, propping up one team while sending another down the list.

The college basketball season is heating up, and plenty of must-see moments are taking place. Before any more happen, here’s CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 entering a pivotal weekend.

CBS Sports Top 25 and 1:

1) Auburn Tigers (17-1)

2) Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-2)

3) Wisconsin Badgers (15-2)

4) Baylor Bears (16-2)

5) Kansas Jayhawks (15-2)

6) Purdue Boilermakers (15-2)

7) Arizona Wildcats (14-1)

8) Houston Cougars (16-2)

9) Kentucky Wildcats (15-3)

10) UCLA Bruins (11-2)

11) LSU Tigers (15-3)

12) Villanova Wildcats (13-5)

13) Michigan State Spartans (14-3)

14) Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4)

15) Iowa State Cyclones (14-4)

16) Duke Blue Devils (14-3)

17) Xavier Musketeers (14-3)

18) USC Trojans (14-2)

19) Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4)

20) Providence Friars (14-2)

21) Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4)

22) Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (14-2)

23) BYU Cougars (15-4)

24) Connecticut Huskies (12-4)

25) Davidson Wildcats (15-2)

26) Tennessee Volunteers (12-5)

On3.com

Louisville forward gives damning response on coaching staff

The Louisville Cardinals fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 82-70 on Saturday and the disconnect between players and the coaches seems to be in full force. With drama and controversy swirling around the program, it makes sense that reporters would ask key players about the seemingly strained relationship with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Tennessee State
On3.com

CBS Sports ranks top-20 players who chose college football return over NFL

While many college football standouts made the decision to forego their remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft, there are some big-name players who made the decision to put off the NFL another year and return for another collegiate season. As players such as South Carolina quarterback Spencer...
NFL
#Cbs Sports#Baylor Bears#The Auburn Tigers#Ap#Oklahoma State#Gonzaga#Wisconsin Badgers#Kansas Jayhawks#Houston Cougars#Lsu Tigers#Villanova#Michigan State Spart
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports' ranking of top 50 2022 NBA Draft prospects includes 8 SEC stars

There’s still a long way to go before March Madness, but the top college basketball prospects are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The SEC has produced several men’s hoops stars already this year, and many of them could hear their names called early in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA
local21news.com

More NFL playoff action on CBS 21 this weekend

Make sure to tune into CBS 21 this weekend for NFL divisional round playoff games. The action kicks off Saturday at 4:30 p.m., when the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals travel to Tennessee to take on the #1 seeded Titans. Then on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., watch the Buffalo Bills take on...
NFL
On3.com

Jordan Davis sends farewell to Georgia Bulldogs fans

Jordan Davis will never be forgotten in the minds of Georgia Bulldogs fans. On Friday, the star defensive linemen took to social media to write a heartfelt goodbye to his school and fanbase. “November 16, 2017. That’s the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my...
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

John Calipari on TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler's injuries

TyTy Washington exited today’s game vs. Auburn after falling awkwardly on Oscar Tshiebwe’s foot at the 8:20 mark in the first half. At the time, Kentucky was up by nine. The Cats took a four-point lead into halftime but were dealt another blow in the second half when Sahvir Wheeler hit the deck after running into a screen by Walker Kessler at the 11:28 mark. Wheeler left the game and eventually returned, but went down again in the final minutes. Without TyTy for 32 minutes and Wheeler in stretches, the Cats couldn’t pull off the upset, falling to the No. 2 Tigers 80-71.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

PFF names top ten returning college football quarterbacks in 2022

No. 10 – Tyler Van Dyke, Miami – The redshirt freshman was a bright spot this past season for Miami after replacing D’Eriq King. Head coach Mario Cristobal has yet to announce an offensive coordinator but whoever gets the job, will have a young quarterback to work with in the ACC.
NFL
On3.com

Alabama linebacker reverses course on transfer decision

Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week. But now, Moody has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to Alabama next season, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz on Friday. 247Sports reported on Thursday that Moody was likely to withdraw his name form the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

