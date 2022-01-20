ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.P. Carey upgraded; Essential Properties, Getty Realty, National Retail cut at BofA

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgrades W.P. Carey (WPC -0.1%) to Neutral from Underperform and downgrades three other triple-net REITs as he repositions to "growth and yield at the right price." "Net lease investors should focus on a mixture of dividend yield and earnings growth," he writes...

