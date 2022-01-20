W.P. Carey upgraded; Essential Properties, Getty Realty, National Retail cut at BofA

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO