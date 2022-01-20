ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Wine + Food to Host Regional Finals for Popular Speed Rack; Which Female Bartender Rocks the Most?

Charleston S.C.- Speed Rack, the all-female, high-speed bartending competition, is mixing it up at Charleston Wine + Food, bringing their nationally-recognized competition to the high-performance festival. Female and female-identifying bar professionals throughout the Southeast are invited to apply to compete. Applications are due by January 24. Semi finalists will...

