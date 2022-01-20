ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

SMCSO searching for missing teens from Mechanicsville

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2NYc_0dr99NYA00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anna Garcia Guillen, age 19, and Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen, age 17, of Mechanicsville . Both girls were last seen in December at their residence. Anna Guillen is 5’6”, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Dunia Gillen is 5’6”, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The two were last known to be traveling together, possibly out of state.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZcEt_0dr99NYA00
    Anna Garcia Guillen
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svhWO_0dr99NYA00
    Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anna Garcia Guillen and Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen is asked to contact Detective First Class Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com .

The post SMCSO searching for missing teens from Mechanicsville appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Easton MD after chase

Easton, MD- A woman(32-years-old) wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Mary’s County is at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD. According to information from the Easton Police Department, the suspect was spotted by police in Seaford, DE, and began to speed away. The chase left Sussex County(DE) before going through Caroline(MD) and Talbot Counties(MD) ending […] The post St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Easton MD after chase appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EASTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lusby man arrested after firing shots at Appeal Landfill

UPDATE 1/22/2022: On Friday, January 21, 2022, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the Appeal Convenience Center located at 200 Sweetwater Lane in Lusby, MD for the report of shots being fired. Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect Patrick Allan Portzen, 39 of Lusby MD, became involved in a verbal argument […] The post Lusby man arrested after firing shots at Appeal Landfill appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suitland man to be charged in crash that killed one on St. Charles Parkway

UPDATE 1/22/2022: On January 20, shortly after 8 p.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry in the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive. The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot but failed to stop.  The driver accelerated through the parking lot of […] The post Suitland man to be charged in crash that killed one on St. Charles Parkway appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation in Pomfret

On January 19 at 6 p.m., officers responded to a single-family home in the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret after receiving a call from a neighbor who indicated he went to check on the resident, whom he had not seen since the day before and observed the resident lying on the floor and unconscious. Fireboard/EMS arrived and forced entry through the front door of the residence.
POMFRET, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Shots fired at Appeal Landfill, police activity in White Sands

UPDATE 1/21/2022 @ 4:05 p.m.: Police say the situation is now under control and the roadway is now open. Residents can now leave their homes if they were sheltering in place. More details to come. UPDATE 1/212/2022 @ 3:45 p.m,: From Calvert County Sheriff’s Office PIO Kristen Leitch: CCSO responded to the Appeal Landfill, Lusby, […] The post Shots fired at Appeal Landfill, police activity in White Sands appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hall pleads guilty in Calvert Animal Cruelty case

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Charles Henry Hall, III, 44, of Chaptico, pleaded guilty on January 21, 2022, to 1 count of felony animal cruelty, and 1 count of misdemeanor animal cruelty, relating to the use and possession of a dog for dogfighting.  Hall faces a maximum penalty of 3 […] The post Hall pleads guilty in Calvert Animal Cruelty case appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Increased Traffic Enforcement along Route 235 this Month

For the remainder of January 2022, motorists can expect to see increased traffic enforcement by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies along Three Notch Road/Route 235 in the California/Lexington Park area. Three Notch Road is the busiest highway in St. Mary’s County with more than 50,000 vehicles traveling on it every day.   Sheriff’s Office […] The post Increased Traffic Enforcement along Route 235 this Month appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After 24 years SMCSO Process Server Wayne Guy retires

Wayne Guy, longtime Process Server, retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2021 after more than 24 years of service with the agency. Before joining the Office of the Sheriff, Mr. Guy already served 25 years with the Maryland state government, many of those years with the Department of Juvenile […] The post After 24 years SMCSO Process Server Wayne Guy retires appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy