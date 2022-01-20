SMCSO searching for missing teens from Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anna Garcia Guillen, age 19, and Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen, age 17, of Mechanicsville . Both girls were last seen in December at their residence. Anna Guillen is 5’6”, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Dunia Gillen is 5’6”, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The two were last known to be traveling together, possibly out of state.

Anna Garcia Guillen

Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anna Garcia Guillen and Dunia Yulissa Garcia Guillen is asked to contact Detective First Class Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email daniel.sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com .

