Recent Leasing Activity Indicates Tenant Confidence in an Eventual Return to the Office

By Patricia Kirk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact course for the office sector’s future remains uncertain. But more and more signs are emerging that many office properties will be just fine. In addition to a ramp-up in office building acquisitions by major investors who often serve as bellwethers...

WestfairOnline

CBRE: 73% jump in Westchester office leasing

Total annual office leasing in Westchester was up 73% in 2021 from the activity level of 2020, according to a report released today by commercial real estate services firm CBRE. Also up 73% was the level of fourth-quarter leasing activity when compared with activity in the third quarter of the year. Activity for the entire year of 2021 surpassed the five-year average for office leasing by 9%.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJBIZ

NAI Hanson signs new tenant for Clifton medical office building

Wellness and Surgery will occupy space at 1135 Broad St. in Clifton, adding another location to the Ardsley, N.Y.-based practice. NAI James E. Hanson said Jan. 20 that it negotiated a lease for 1,761 square feet of medical space at the three-story medical office building on behalf of the landlord, First Equity Development Co.
CLIFTON, NJ
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
southjerseyobserver.com

Vantage Commercial Facilitates Office Lease on Rowan Boulevard

Vantage Commercial is pleased to announce the lease of another office, this time on Rowan Boulevard in downtown Glassboro, NJ. The 2,350 SF office space was formerly occupied as the headquarters of HFM Investment Advisors, LLC. They engaged Vantage Commercial in August 2021 to secure a new tenant for their...
GLASSBORO, NJ
bizjournals

Tech continued to lead US office leasing activity in 2021 but vacancy remains elevated

The U.S. office market ended 2021 with more momentum than it started the year but most markets still have a long road to recovery. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc.'s (NYSE: JLL) fourth-quarter office market report found leasing velocity increased by 9.2% that quarter, bringing full-year leasing volume 14.6% higher than 2020. By JLL's measure, that brings leasing activity in 2021 to 71.3% of pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
The Press

Silicon Valley's Springline Unveils Robust Restaurant Line Up, Impressive Office Tenants, and Hotel-like Residences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidio Bay Ventures ("Presidio Bay"), a leading California-based commercial real estate investment firm, reveals an impressive tenant portfolio that will take center stage at Springline, a 6.4-acre mixed-used development in Menlo Park, California this year. Situated in the heart of the Peninsula just steps from the Cal Train station, Springline is a connected community of modern office space, hospitality-focused residences, and must-visit restaurants that match the innovative spirit and optimism of Silicon Valley.
RESTAURANTS
freightwaves.com

Big-box warehouse lease activity sets record in 2021

It was another big year for the big box. Companies signed a record 57 U.S. warehouse leases of 1 million or more square feet in 2021, up 19% from 2020 levels, according to data published Thursday by real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE). Of the 100 largest manufacturing and logistics leases — which include the 57 megaleases — the average transaction size grew slightly to 1.05 million square feet from just under 1.04 million square feet. CBRE tracks manufacturing and logistics activity in its industrial property work, though the majority of transactions are in the logistics space.
RETAIL
jerseydigs.com

CBRE Completes 9 Office Leases in Newport Center, Jersey City

Nine offices totaling 32,868 square feet have been leased at the Newport Center office tower complex, which is located at 100 and 111 Town Square Place in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Class A office complex is situated along the Hudson River waterfront and is owned by LeFrak, with the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theregistrysf.com

Opinion: Will the Recent Supreme Court Decision on Vaccination Requirements Impact Office Leasing?

Say what you will about liberty in the United States, but as someone who is vaccinated, boosted and taking all the precautions to keep my family safe, I can’t say that I feel any more liberated than I did in December of 2019. We may think that it is our birthright as American citizens to have freedom of thought, expression and non-vaccination, but the sad truth is that we seem to be regressing in our battle against the virus that really doesn’t give a hoot about our liberty. It continues to evolve and infect, and sadly, the commercial real estate industry will likely see a prolonged negative impact of that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GlobeSt.com

More Office Tenants Are Expanding Than Contracting Space Needs

More companies are expanding their footprints than contracting, according to new research from CBRE, suggesting tenants may have more long-term confidence in the market than would appear at first glance. Data from the first three quarters of 2021 shows that office tenants in major US markets shifted to more relocations...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Office Leasing Is Up 50% From Its Covid-Era Trough

While total office leasing remains 34% below pre-COVID levels, activity is up more than 50% from the lowest point observed during the COVID crisis, back in 2020. Pre-COVID average quarterly leasing volume totaled around 59 million square feet since 2016, according to a new analysis from JLL, while last quarter’s figures clocked in just shy of 40 million square feet.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Meta postpones office return

Meta Platforms is the latest to revise its plans for an office return amid a surge in coronavirus cases, pushing its reopening back while adding a Covid-19 booster mandate. Facebook’s parent company is looking to bring employees back to the office on March 28, Reuters reported. The new return date is almost two months later than its previously planned return on Jan. 31, and the decision comes a month after the company offered an option for employees to defer returning to the office.
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Stream Realty Partners adds VP of office leasing in Houston market

Stream Realty Partners has hired a new vice president of office leasing in Houston to unlock the potential of the area’s real estate assets. Brian Strait just started at Stream, a national real estate services, development and investment company. The native Houstonian will be responsible for identifying strategic opportunities for clients while marketing and leasing commercial properties for private and institutional owners.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

NFS Leasing, Inc. Appoints Eric P. Renaud to Chief Credit Officer

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- NFS Leasing, Inc., a privately-held leader in equipment finance across the U.S. and Canada, today announced the appointment of Eric P. Renaud to Chief Credit Officer, effective January 1, 2022. He replaces Mark Blaisdell who announced his retirement and will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor for the company.
BUSINESS
wvlt.tv

Postmark LaFollette needs lease for historic post office building

Some East Tennessee legislators said updating the education budget needs to be a priority during the legislative session that started Tuesday. Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was started as a part of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE

