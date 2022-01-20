Recent Leasing Activity Indicates Tenant Confidence in an Eventual Return to the Office

Say what you will about liberty in the United States, but as someone who is vaccinated, boosted and taking all the precautions to keep my family safe, I can’t say that I feel any more liberated than I did in December of 2019. We may think that it is our birthright as American citizens to have freedom of thought, expression and non-vaccination, but the sad truth is that we seem to be regressing in our battle against the virus that really doesn’t give a hoot about our liberty. It continues to evolve and infect, and sadly, the commercial real estate industry will likely see a prolonged negative impact of that.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO