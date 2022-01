According to the Journal of Business Research, it is argued that "every business builds on a specific set of resources." But what are those resources, and where do you find them? The journal goes on further to say that when starting a business, you only have a select pool of knowledge as a foundation. As a result, you need to seek outwards and find sources of new, interrogative information. This seems like an intuitive fact; however, it is not easy to acquire a new pool of resources.

