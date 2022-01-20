Cadence Palladium Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform Accelerates Microchip's Data Center Solutions SoC Development
Palladium Z2 Emulation enabled Microchip to achieve 1.5X faster run-time performance and 2X better emulation capacity. SAN JOSE, Calif. -- January 20, 2022 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Microchip has deployed the Cadence® Palladium® Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform for the development of their next generation ASIC...www.design-reuse.com
Comments / 0