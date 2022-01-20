Cadence Palladium Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform Accelerates Microchip's Data Center Solutions SoC Development

As cloud based communications become more of the natural fabric of business communications infrastructure, data networking is bound to evolve. Public clouds such as AWS and Azure are being used now to run many different types of enterprise applications, which means like it or not, interaction with these public clouds is occuring within the enterprise. These large public clouds are becoming part of your “enterprise network” by default. A coherent plan to route traffic is rquired. And that’s where SD-WAN comes in. With SD-WAN, one can intelligently route traffic and improve network performance of these cloud applications. And with more and more of this happening, SD-WAN will continue to evolve.

