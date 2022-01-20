ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Cadence Palladium Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform Accelerates Microchip's Data Center Solutions SoC Development

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

Palladium Z2 Emulation enabled Microchip to achieve 1.5X faster run-time performance and 2X better emulation capacity. SAN JOSE, Calif. -- January 20, 2022 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Microchip has deployed the Cadence® Palladium® Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform for the development of their next generation ASIC...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
martechseries.com

Immersion Analytics Announces Metaverse Platform for Enterprise ISVs

Immersion Analytics applauds partners Microsoft, Magic Leap, and Meta for embracing the value that metaverse technologies deliver. Immersion Analytics’ patented software leverages metaverse technologies to offer a cognitive upgrade for the hundreds of millions of knowledge workers interacting with data, collaborating, and presenting their work. Immersion Analytics’ Runtime v2022.1...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ephesoft Transact Launches on Workato’s Enterprise Automation Platform Enabling Rapid End-to-End Process Automation

Ephesoft’s intelligent document processing platform provides actionable data to hundreds of enterprise systems. Ephesoft Inc., a global leader in intelligent document processing, automation and data enrichment solutions, and Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation Platform, announced that Ephesoft Transact is available as a ready-to-configure connector in the Workato app directory to help expedite process automation for businesses and government organizations around the world.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

GlobalLogic announces enhanced OpeNgine Microservices platform accelerator

OpeNgine version 2.1 is now available from GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group. company and a leader in digital engineering. OpeNgine, part of GlobalLogic's Digital Accelerators portfolio, automates important components of the whole. DevOps. lifecycle for microservices platforms, including CI/CD, toolset configuration, and cloud infrastructure provisioning. These features make microservice deployment...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
aithority.com

HGC Group Appoints Alvin Wong as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development to Bolster Enterprise Digital Transformation

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC Group) announced the appointment of Alvin Wong as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development. He will be responsible for further enriching the HGC Group digital solutions portfolio to meet the specific needs of local and overseas enterprises leveraging digital transformation for growth. With...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Accelerate your websites with Azure Static Web Apps enterprise-edge

Site performance is crucial when creating applications on the modern web. It has a direct impact on user experience, search engine rankings, and user conversion rates. With Azure Static Web Apps, we're committed to building a platform that helps you deliver the best results for your users at a global scale. It provides streamlined full-stack development and hosting across static content and serverless APIs to power high productivity from source code to global high availability.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

Accenture's Novetta unit to commercialize USAF's software development platform

Novetta, an advanced analytics company owned by Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has signed a first-of-its-kind agreement to commercialize Platform One, the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) software development platform. Accenture's subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (AFS) acquired Novetta in August 2021. Under the two-year agreement, Novetta will resell and support Platform One's Iron Bank...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Vecow And MOV.AI Partner To Accelerate AMR Development For Enterprise Needs

Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of global embedded experts, and MOV.AI who is revolutionizing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) development, announced they are collaborating to provide an integrated AMR solution containing the Vecow ECX-1000 Series Workstation-grade Fanless System and MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™. The demand for AMRs is growing rapidly – Interact Analysis predicts that 2.1 million mobile robots will be shipped by the end of 2025 including 860,000 in that year alone. AMRs are expected to perform a growing number of mission-critical tasks in dynamic industrial and logistics environments. The strategic technology partnership aims to help AMR manufacturers with an integrated computing and software platform that speeds up AMR development and deployment.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Data Centers#Soc#Cadence Design Systems#Cdns#Microchip#Asic#Palladium Z2#Fpga#Rtl
design-reuse.com

Kalray Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for the Acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a Leading Provider of Software-defined Storage Solutions for Data-intensive Applications

Grenoble - France, January 20, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of software-defined storage and data management solutions for data-intensive applications.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Siteimprove’s Enterprise Platform Delivers 275% Return on Investment According to Total Economic Impact Study

Siteimprove’s Scalable, Comprehensive Optimization Solutions Enable Digital Marketers and Web Teams To Increase Revenue. Siteimprove, a leading enterprise platform that enables marketing and web teams to transform content into customer experiences that drive revenue, today announces the findings of the Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) global study. The TEI study commissioned by Siteimprove showed Siteimprove’s platform delivered a 275 percent return on investment (“ROI”) over three years for a composite organization. Siteimprove’s solutions payback period for costs associated with the platform is in under six months and deploying Siteimprove led to increased profit and widened market reach.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Secure-IC Raises €20 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of its Cybersecurity Solutions for Connected Objects

Cesson-Sévigné (France), January 20, 2022 - After 10 years of sustained and controlled growth on equity, Secure-IC, the rising leader and only provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects announced today a first capital raising of 20 million euros, led by Alliance Entreprendre with the support of GO Capital and BNP Paribas Développement. Secure-IC plans to accelerate its organic growth worldwide, support an ambitious recruitment plan and carry out external growth operations to implement its "Chip to Cloud" vision.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

AMD RAMP Is XMP For AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Accelerates DDR5 Memory on AM5 Platform

RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile) Is AMD's Answer To Intel's XMP, Will Come To AM5 DDR5 Platforms With Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' CPUs. The technology is just what it sounds, an Intel XMP competitor from AMD. The AMD RAMP tech is said to launch with the AM5 platform and will accelerator DDR5 memory beyond the JEDEC specs. For now, AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs have been unable to catch up to Intel's XMP speeds which are now rated beyond 6000 Mbps. That is expected to change with RAMP (Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile).
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
martechseries.com

PhaseZero Offers CxAnalytics and Data-as-a-Service Solution with Roadmap to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications for Manufacturing Companies

PhaseZero expands upon its industry leading CxCommerce platform with CxAnalytics, a solution to help business users access real-time analytics and proactively manage growth to achieve their sales and customer experience goals. PhaseZero, a leading B2B & B2C digital commerce software provider, announced its new CxAnalytics solution for business managers to...
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Access Advance Welcomes HONOR to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN – January 20, 2022 – Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that HONOR Device Co., Ltd., a leading global provider of smart devices, has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. By joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, HONOR gains access to the over 17,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Morello research program hits major milestone with hardware now available for testing

January 20, 2022 -- Securing the world’s data will be one of the greatest technology challenges over the next decade of compute. This is why Arm has been collaborating with the University of Cambridge for several years on its CHERI architecture, which defines hardware capabilities that would provide a fundamentally more secure building block for software. The Morello program, a five-year research initiative, involving a consortium led by Arm, was the result of this collaboration and aims to design a new, inherently more secure, Arm-based computing platform for the future.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

IPOhub selects TickSmith’s Data Web Store Platform

TickSmith’s platform now powers IPOhub’s data store, enabling them to unleash publicly-traded SME data to the world. TickSmith announced today that IPOhub will use a white-labelled data web store to distribute and monetize SME data. TickSmith’s Data Web Store platform will enable IPOhub to securely commercialize IPO and European market SME data from 3,000+ companies and 100+ different sources.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

AI expands HBM footprint

High bandwidth memory (HBM) is becoming more mainstream. With the latest iteration’s specifications approved, vendors in the ecosystem are gearing to make sure it can be implemented so customers can begin to design, test and deploy systems. The massive growth and diversity in artificial intelligence (AI) means HBM is...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

The Future of Data Networking and The Enterprise Featured

As cloud based communications become more of the natural fabric of business communications infrastructure, data networking is bound to evolve. Public clouds such as AWS and Azure are being used now to run many different types of enterprise applications, which means like it or not, interaction with these public clouds is occuring within the enterprise. These large public clouds are becoming part of your “enterprise network” by default. A coherent plan to route traffic is rquired. And that’s where SD-WAN comes in. With SD-WAN, one can intelligently route traffic and improve network performance of these cloud applications. And with more and more of this happening, SD-WAN will continue to evolve.
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

SMPTE Partners With USC’s Entertainment Technology Center on Virtual Production Solution

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— SMPTE announced today that it has inked a deal with the Entertainment Technology Center, a department within the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (ETC), an entertainment technology think tank and research center, to collaborate on a SMPTE solution for on-set virtual production (OSVP)—the first in the Society's planned series of Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) intended to address quickly evolving technologies and their application across the media and entertainment industry.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Bridging Analog and Digital worlds at high speed with the JESD204 serial interface

To meet the increased demand for converter speed and resolution, JEDEC proposed the JESD204 standard describing a new efficient serial interface to handle data converters. In 2006, the JESD204 standard offered support for multiple data converters over a single lane with the following standard revisions; A, B, and C successively adding features such as support for multiple lanes, deterministic latency, and error detection and correction while constantly increasing Lane Rates. The JESD204D revision is currently in the works and aims to once more increase the Lane Rate to 112Gbps with the change of lane encoding and a switch of the error correction scheme to Reed-Solomon. Most of today’s high-speed converters make use of the JESD standard and the applications fall within but are not limited to Wireless, Telecom, Aerospace, Military, Imaging, and Medical, in essence anywhere a high-speed converter can be used.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy