In November of 2020, I shared an article that explained why I had decided to buy LKQ Corp. I last wrote about LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in my article LKQ Corporation Has Risks, But I'm A Buyer Here which was published on November 22nd, 2020, about 14 months ago. In that article, I explained my valuation process for LKQ, and why I bought the stock. (If you are interested in that process, please click the line above and read that article.) Since then, LKQ has performed very well.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO