ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Maryland 2021 Leaderboard: Top BB Average Spin Rate

By Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

With the end of another year, we wanted to take a look back at some of the top performances of the year that was 2021. So we give to you our PBR Maryland Leaderboard. For these players to qualify, they had to be at a PBR Maryland affiliated event (Including Team...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Central Valley Preseason ID: OF Reports

FRESNO, CALIF. - As an open event, this was conducted as a straight traditional showcase, 60 yard run, BP round (with Blast Motion sensors and TrackMan utilized for gathering of various data and metrics), defensive workouts, and pitchers ending the day on the mound throwing 15-20 pitch sessions. Here are...
FRESNO, CA
prepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Pick 5 Draft: NOVA

Recently our staff held a Pick 5 Fantasy Draft for all regions of the state. Jerry Shank, John Nolan, and Jason Burton made their picks in true fantasy draft fashion to reveal who are some of their favorite players in the respective region. Here are our picks, in snake draft...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Spring Forward: Top Speedsters

Our Spring Forward series continues with a look at the Top 20 speedsters from across the Old Line State and Delaware you won't want to miss in 2022. Be sure to follow our Spring Forward series as we continue to highlight some of the top players, programs, and conferences through a variety of categories in the weeks to come.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
prepbaseballreport.com

TrackMan Hitter of the Week: 1B Daniel Howat

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. When the name Daniel Howat comes up, we think of a player who could grow into a pure power hitter at the next level. He was top 3% in the country in both max EV and max distance (97.5 mph and 351 ft) and had a Sweet Spot % of 71.4 which is top 10%.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason All-State Preview: Record Book

Each of the past 5 years have featured the Preseason All-State event in North Carolina. A premier event for premier talent in North Carolina, from day 1, we have seen a lot of very talented prospects workout at this event prior to their spring season. Coming off each individual player's preseason workout, this event tends to see players blow up their numbers, giving coaches and scouts a reason to take notice as they prep their spring schedules for evaluation. Since 2017, PBR has seen 338 Preseason All-State Players commit to play college baseball.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: SS/RHP Jack Wheatley

Wheatley is the top-ranked uncommitted 2022 in Alberta and his place on that ranking becomes apparent watching him play. At 6-foot-3 and 180-pounds, Wheatley has displayed his ability to move athletically and efficiently. Wheatley uses this to his advantage at shortstop, displaying advanced footwork skills and an arm that flashed 83 across the infield this summer. Wheatley produces this from a quick slot and release showing the potential to make plays from deep in the hole.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Results From 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Sargent
Person
Randy Johnson
prepbaseballreport.com

Q&A With Belmont Commit Kaden Wu

Kaden Wu (Mercer Island) is a top-40 prospect in the state’s senior class, headed to Belmont this upcoming fall. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound right-handed hitting backstop has some thump attached to his right-handed barrel, generating power thanks to a strong, sturdy stature. We spoke with the future Bruin on his...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

South Alabama Preseason All-State: Statistical Leaders

The South Alabama Preseason All-State was held this past Sunday, January 23rd at The Performance Lab Training Facility in Mobile, AL. This event consisted of some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2026. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion sensors. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.
MOBILE, AL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime. This was a great opportunity for 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BOSTON, MA
prepbaseballreport.com

Arkansas NWA Preseason ID Trackman Pitching Breakdown

Speed of pitch, reported in miles per hour, when it leaves the pitcher’s hand. How fast the ball is spinning as it leaves the pitcher’s hand, reported in the number of times the pitched ball would spin per minute (“revolutions per minute” or “rpm”).
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbr Maryland Leaderboard#Team Pbr#Pbr Future Games#Trackman Baseball#Bb Avg#Kaden Peifer#Weiman#Eddie#Md Mardela#Rank Name State School
prepbaseballreport.com

Spring Forward: Catchers to Watch in 2022

Our Spring Forward series continues with a look at the Top 25 catchers from across the Old Line State and Delaware you won't want to miss in 2022. Be sure to follow our Spring Forward series as we continue to highlight some of the top players, programs, and conferences through a variety of categories in the weeks to come.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Minnesota- Super 60 Flashback

The 20th annual Prep Baseball Report Super 60 is Sunday February 6th in McCook, Illinois. This prestigious, invitation-only event features only the top draft prospects in the Prep Baseball Report’s expansive coverage area. Over the last 19 years, the Super 60 has become the most heavily scouted preseason event for potential draft picks. The primary purpose of the Super 60 is to give professional area scouts, cross-checkers and scouting directors a head start to the high school season.
MCCOOK, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

VA/MD State Games: 2023 C Breakdown

In early November, over 140 players from Virginia, DC, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina descended on War Memorial Stadium in Hampton, Virginia to take part in the 2021 VA/MD State Games. We continue our detailed breakdown of the event with the 2023 catchers. Pierce Butler C / OF /...
HAMPTON, VA
prepbaseballreport.com

Charleston Preseason Open ID: Statistical Analysis

The Charleston Preseason ID took place on Saturday Jan. 22th at the Shipyard Park outside of Charleston in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Prospects from the event came from around the Palmetto state on a cool winter afternoon. The event began with pitcher bullpens with each pitch tracked by Trackman, along...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
prepbaseballreport.com

Rawlings Tigers Scout Day: Statistical Results Posted

On Sunday, January 23 we hosted the Rawlings Tigers Scout Day in New Albany, Indiana at Silver Street Park. Over 50 players from Indiana and Kentucky attended the event. Below is a look at the top statistical performances along with a link to view all of the day's stats. max...
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

Inside the 2024 Rankings: Trending Up

This week we delve into the weeds of some of the top risers from the recent Class of 2024 rankings update. Off the bat, the Class of 2024 in New Jersey already has some parity at the top of the ranks, with a solid combination of elite arms and projectable middle-of-the-order bats.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Collado Looks To Be 'Cornerstone Guy' At Marist

Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Collado Looks To Be ‘Cornerstone Guy’ At Marist. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / C. Rankings StateRank: 94 / POS: 13.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy