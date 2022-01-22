ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

 4 hours ago

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia man, who conspired with others to traffic more than 5,000 grams of methamphetamine from Atlanta, Georgia into Southwest Virginia, was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison.

Jonathan Adam Rollins, 39, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, between July 2019 and December 2020, Rollins conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine throughout Lee and Wise counties in Virginia. Rollins made trips from his home in Big Stone Gap to Atlanta, Georgia, to purchase multiple kilograms of methamphetamine at a time for approximately $12,000 per kilogram. He then transported the methamphetamine back to Southwest Virginia for further distribution to his co-defendants and others.

Co-conspirators Justin Shane Cress, 33, and Cory Austin Hammond, 23, were each previously sentenced to 135 months incarceration for their roles in the conspiracy. Earlier this week, Eric Matthew Glass, 36, was sentenced to 168 months in prison. Co-conspirators Daniel Eugene Rowland, 46, and Jessica Ann Robey, 35, will be sentenced later this month.

