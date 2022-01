The next time you go to the Arkansas DMV office you may notice that there is a new specialty license plate that is now available. Buffalo River specialty license plates are now available and the license plates showcase a beautiful outdoor scene of Grinder's Ferry near St. Joe Arkansas. According to the Searcy County Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Craddock Johnson of the Buffalo River Art Gallery was the artist while Darryl Treat was the originator. The Buffalo River Community Development Corporation President Bob King also had a helping hand in making this project come to fruition. All three were the very first ones to receive the new specialty license plates. A lot of hard work and determination went into getting enough signatures to get this passed through legislation in order to get it approved for the state.

