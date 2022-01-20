ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemens collaborates with UMC on design kits for automotive and power applications

Cover picture for the articlePlano, Texas, USA - January 20, 2022 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced it has collaborated with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to develop process design kits (PDKs) for the foundry‘s 110-nanometer (nm) and 180-nm BCD technology platforms. The new PDKs for UMC, which is a leading semiconductor foundry focused on...

design-reuse.com

Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.— January 24, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput, customers can quickly and effectively perform IP-to-SoC-level verification of advanced designs with multiple DDR interfaces.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Access Advance Welcomes HONOR to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN – January 20, 2022 – Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that HONOR Device Co., Ltd., a leading global provider of smart devices, has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. By joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, HONOR gains access to the over 17,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Secure-IC Raises €20 Million to Accelerate the Deployment of its Cybersecurity Solutions for Connected Objects

Cesson-Sévigné (France), January 20, 2022 - After 10 years of sustained and controlled growth on equity, Secure-IC, the rising leader and only provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects announced today a first capital raising of 20 million euros, led by Alliance Entreprendre with the support of GO Capital and BNP Paribas Développement. Secure-IC plans to accelerate its organic growth worldwide, support an ambitious recruitment plan and carry out external growth operations to implement its "Chip to Cloud" vision.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Kassow Robots’ KR810 7-axis cobot designed for machine-tending applications

Kassow Robots has introduced the KR810 7-axis industrial cobot. It requires fewer safety restrictions while offering increased maneuverability, making it suitable for working alongside humans in an industrial environment in machine tending, assembly, limited-space retrofits, and related applications. The cobot has a speed of 225 degrees/sec., 10-kg payload, 850-mm reach,...
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

EnSilica and Omni Design Collaborating on Multiple SoCs

SAN JOSE, Calif. & ABINGDON, England -- January 18, 2022 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, and EnSilica, a leading provider of custom ASIC design and supply solutions, today announced that they have entered into a partnership agreement. Under this agreement, the companies will work together to leverage Omni Design’s advanced data converter solutions together with EnSilica’s turnkey ASIC solutions, to service the needs of customers who are developing the next generation of innovative products.
MILPITAS, CA
just-auto.com

Manifattura Automobili Torino and Jannarelly Automotive to collaborate

Manifattura Automobili Torino, a boutique car manufacturer, and Jannarelly Automotive, a designer and developer of ultralight sports cars, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on automotive design, engineering and production. The two businesses will start by transferring production of Jannarelly’s Design-1 from a workshop in Dubai,...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Weebit Nano demonstrates its first crossbar ReRAM arrays

January 24, 2022 -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that together with its development partner CEA-Leti, it has demonstrated its first operational crossbar arrays that combine its ReRAM technology with a selector. This is a key milestone on the Company’s path to creating discrete (stand-alone) non-volatile memory (NVM) chips.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Kalray Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for the Acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a Leading Provider of Software-defined Storage Solutions for Data-intensive Applications

Grenoble - France, January 20, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of software-defined storage and data management solutions for data-intensive applications.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Amcor announces strategic investment in PragmatIC Semiconductor

The companies will work together to explore ways to integrate FlexICs into Amcor's portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions. January 20, 2022 -- In its continuing efforts to discover and develop innovative technologies for the packaging industry, Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today its strategic investment in PragmatIC Semiconductor, a world leader in ultra, low-cost electronics.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
clarksvillenow.com

APSU marketing and graphic design collaboration provides nonprofits with marketing campaigns

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University marketing and graphic design students experienced a little cross-disciplinary collaboration, similar to working in a real-world agency, last semester thanks to an innovative collaboration between the College of Business and the Department of Art + Design. Rachel Bush, associate professor of art...
design-reuse.com

CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic process

CFX, the one stop shop of embedded flash memory IP and stand alone flash memory IC provider announced today commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic Low Power process. “Gate oxide dielectric anti-fuse OTP technology is a game changer for designers of integrated circuits implemented on advanced technology nodes”, states George Wang, CEO of CFX. “The 55nm Logic process combines dense low voltage logic transistors with optimized high voltage transistors. The addition of the CFX OTP technology makes the 55nm Logic process the ideal platform for complex ASIC/SoC/mixed signal devices such as MCU, power management devices (PMU), Multimedia IC, analog, sensors, RFIDs and etc”
COMPUTERS
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

Nvidia again made its case for acquiring Arm to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). “Arm is a private for-profit business at a crossroads. After acquiring Arm several years ago, SoftBank increased Arm’s headcount, hoping to spur long-term growth in several markets, including data center and personal computer, long dominated by Intel and x86. SoftBank’s investment phase has concluded, and one way or another, SoftBank intends to exit Arm,” it said in the filing. It noted that SoftBank approached Nvidia about the acquisition, and argues that rather than suppressing competition, the combination would make for a stronger competitor against Intel and x86 in the data center – a key area regulators have flagged as concerning. “Regardless of the transaction, Nvidia will continue to support x86 and work with Intel, AMD, and others in the x86 ecosystem,” the filing noted, adding that Nvidia is developing its Omniverse platform on x86 systems. Nvidia also argued that an Arm IPO would stagnate the company. The filing is part of the CMA’s Phase 2 inquiry, which is expected to last until May. The deal faces intense scrutiny from other regulators around the world.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

NucleiSys Adopts Breker's System Coherency TrekApp

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– January 25, 2022 –– Breker Verification Systems today announced Nuclei System Technology deployed its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp to ensure coherency of its configurable low-power and high-performance 32- and 64-bit RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) designs. “After an extensive evaluation, we choose...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Reflects on a Successful 2021, with Move to Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 24, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Wi-Fi ax + BLE v5.3 + 15.4, 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP core in 22nm, licensed to a Chinese customer for IoT chipset

T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce that one of its partner’s WiFi ax+BLEv5.3+15.4 RF Transceiver IP core has been licensed to a Chinese customer coupled with Wi-Fi Digital IP from leading Digital supplier to provide a complete IoT solution. The target market includes Smart home, industrial applications, medical monitoring, surveillance etc.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Cadence Palladium Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform Accelerates Microchip's Data Center Solutions SoC Development

Palladium Z2 Emulation enabled Microchip to achieve 1.5X faster run-time performance and 2X better emulation capacity. SAN JOSE, Calif. -- January 20, 2022 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Microchip has deployed the Cadence® Palladium® Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platform for the development of their next generation ASIC products targeting high performance and scalable SoC solutions for data centers. The Palladium Z2 platform provided Microchip with 2X better emulation capacity, enabling more simultaneous users and 1.5X greater performance gains versus the previous generation emulator while maintaining full compatibility with existing emulation setups and use models.
SAN JOSE, CA
design-reuse.com

Wi-Fi Alliance 2022 Wi-Fi trends

More than 18 billion devices in use, 4.4 billion shipping in 2022. Austin, TX – January 20, 2022 – Wi-Fi® users demand more efficient, reliable, and secure connectivity in 2022. 6 GHz regulatory approvals, remote-hybrid work scenarios, and complex connectivity systems in home, enterprise, and Internet of Things (IoT) environments will only continue to drive demand for high capacity, low latency Wi-Fi. In 2022, nearly 18 billion Wi-Fi devices will be in use, and more than 4.4 billion devices will ship this year.1 As Wi-Fi momentum mounts, Wi-Fi Alliance® looks ahead at four Wi-Fi trends expected in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

AI expands HBM footprint

High bandwidth memory (HBM) is becoming more mainstream. With the latest iteration’s specifications approved, vendors in the ecosystem are gearing to make sure it can be implemented so customers can begin to design, test and deploy systems. The massive growth and diversity in artificial intelligence (AI) means HBM is...
SOFTWARE

