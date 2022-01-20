Siemens collaborates with UMC on design kits for automotive and power applications

Nvidia again made its case for acquiring Arm to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). “Arm is a private for-profit business at a crossroads. After acquiring Arm several years ago, SoftBank increased Arm’s headcount, hoping to spur long-term growth in several markets, including data center and personal computer, long dominated by Intel and x86. SoftBank’s investment phase has concluded, and one way or another, SoftBank intends to exit Arm,” it said in the filing. It noted that SoftBank approached Nvidia about the acquisition, and argues that rather than suppressing competition, the combination would make for a stronger competitor against Intel and x86 in the data center – a key area regulators have flagged as concerning. “Regardless of the transaction, Nvidia will continue to support x86 and work with Intel, AMD, and others in the x86 ecosystem,” the filing noted, adding that Nvidia is developing its Omniverse platform on x86 systems. Nvidia also argued that an Arm IPO would stagnate the company. The filing is part of the CMA’s Phase 2 inquiry, which is expected to last until May. The deal faces intense scrutiny from other regulators around the world.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO