Stevan Mirkovich didn't lose weight by going to the gym. It was the food that helped him lose nearly 100 pounds and got the former athlete back on the road to health!. He joins "The Weight Loss Champion" Chuck Carroll to share his inspiring story and the diet he chose to slim down. The same diet has not only helped him keep the weight off for years, but laid the foundation for a thriving career helping thousands of people as co-owner of Planted. The company is behind the largest plant-based events in Canada!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 14 DAYS AGO