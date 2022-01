Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany. During an interview with anti-vaxxer Dr Robert Malone on Friday, Mr Carlson said, “I thought that we had a kind of consensus”. “I mean, after watching what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments, I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, it was immoral and it could never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that?” he added. “Apparently about a year ago, I think yesterday, was when we...

