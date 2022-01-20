The big business of the Olympics: Corporate sponsors silent on human rights abuses ahead of Beijing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday.Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was made without the government’s knowledge, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report on Monday.Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister with elections due by May.Paterson, who is a member of Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party, called on all lawmakers...
