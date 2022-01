Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg had a pretty funny response to the idea of releasing the movie on HBO Max instead of theaters. One Twitter user broached the idea, and the filmmaker just posted the squinting Fry meme from Futurama in return. Now, it's super humorous, but the idea of in theater vs. streaming has been talked about a ton on social media during the pandemic. Both HBO Max and Disney+ have made no secret of pushing some titles to streaming or simultaneous releases. But, WarnerMedia has signaled that they won't be continuing that policy as 2022 gets further underway. However, the coronavirus pandemic might take some of those decisions out of their hands. Not every movie can be Dune or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO