A number of countries have recently introduced legislation giving employees the legal right to disconnect electronically from work. Originating in France, right-to-disconnect initiatives mandate that organizations cannot expect employees to be available outside of their established working hours. Read more: The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work This legislation has now expanded to Ireland, Canada, Spain and other countries. However, by maintaining a focus on a set of established working hours during which...

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO