Elizabethtown, NC

Bladen Journal rack, dealer locations – look for the ‘big orange’

 3 days ago
Big orange in this state is most famous when recalling Andy Griffith’s classic “What It Was, Was Football.”

But in the last week, another big orange has appeared around this county. The Bladen Journal, branded for better than three years now with the big “B” in a circular orange background, has introduced new racks.

Price for the Favorite Good Morning Newspaper remains $1 each, though a yearly subscription with delivery to homes and businesses in most cases will net about half that. The award-winning newspaper is published for print editions every Tuesday and Friday, and publishes on the internet at BladenJournal.com daily.

Griffith’s hit monologue, the “A-side” single with his equally-recognized “B-side” single “Romeo and Juliet,” was released in 1953. He takes the listener, in hilarious country dialogue, through the gates of Kenan Stadium where Carolina is playing “some kindly of a contest where they see which bunchful of them men can take that pumpkin and run from one end of that cow pasture to the other without either gettin’ knocked down or steppin’ in somethin’.”

He gets “two hot dogs and a big orange drink” but drops the drink when the crowd surrounds and pushes him on into the stadium with them. As the story progresses, he does say he’ll go back for another big orange.

The Bladen Journal hopes readers go for the big orange, too, patronizing us by going back for a newspaper and also by visiting our fine advertisers. Or, for convenience, just call and set up home delivery. It comes through the U.S. mail and can be set up by calling 910-862-4163, or by visiting our physical location at 207 E. Broad St., Suite C, in Elizabethtown.

To pick up the newspaper throughout the county where those bright orange racks should be visible, visit these locations:

• Sun-Do, 1111 W. Seaboard St., Bladenboro.

• MinuteMan, 10296 S. W.R. Latham St., Clarkton.

• Post office, 31 E. Green St., Clarkton.

• Post office, 86 3rd St., Dublin.

• Post office, 209 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• CVS, 371 Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Fresh Foods, 323 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Melton’s, 1000 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• MinuteMan, 1200 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• MinuteMan, 14661 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.

• Wam Squam, 5392 U.S. 701, White Lake.

In addition, these fine merchant locations have newspaper sales inside:

• Dollar General, 604 W. Seaboard St., Bladenboro.

• Food Plus, 319 N. Main St., Bladenboro.

• Han-Dee Hugo, 1210 N. Main St., Bladenboro.

• Hwy 41 Grill, 9068 N.C. 131, Bladenboro.

• Dollar General, 403 W. Green St., Clarkton.

• Scotchman, 10283 S. W.R. Latham St., Clarkton.

• Champs, 7647 N.C. 41, Dublin.

• Dollar General, 7460 Albert St., Dublin.

• Bladen Journal, 207 E. Broad St., Suite C, Elizabethtown.

• Dollar General, 1011 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Dollar General, 3944 U.S. 701, Elizabethtown.

• Food Lion, 1202 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Happy Mart, 2703 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Scotchman, 101 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Walmart, 1347 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

• Walgreens, 403 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Dollar General, 14430 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.

• Scotchman, 7201 U.S. 701, White Lake.

