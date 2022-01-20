ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Tansu motor yacht Sexy Fish back on the market

boatinternational.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 39.3 metre motor yacht Sexy Fish is back on the market, listed for sale by David Legrand and Alain Auvare at Fraser. With naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, Sexy Fish was built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Tansu Yachts to RINA class and is...

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

Riva motor yacht Maroon listed for sale

The 27 metre Riva motor yacht Maroon has been listed for sale by Irina Blagodyr at Bluewater. Maroon was built in GRP and delivered in 2017 as a Riva 88 Super Domino model, with design by Officina Italiana Design and in-house naval architecture courtesy of the Ferretti Engineering Department. The yacht has only ever been used privately by one family and joins the market in "immaculate condition", according to the broker.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

28.5m Benetti motor yacht Sunrise sold

The 28.5 metre Benetti motor yacht Sunrise has been sold with the buyer introduced by Nautique Yachting. Designed by Stefano Righini, Sunrise was built in GRP by Italian yard Benetti to RINA class and MCA coded with delivery in 2011 as a Delfino 93 model. A neutral interior by Carlo Galeazzi makes use of natural oak joinery, steel and glass, with accommodation for up to ten guests in a five-cabin configuration. There is a master suite, two VIP suites and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities, and further accommodation for a crew of four.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

47m Heesen motor yacht Atina begins major refit work

The 47 metre Heesen motor yacht Atina has begun major refit work at FDC Yachts in Turkey. Built in 2008, Atina has sailed under many names since her launch including Elandess, Raasta and most recently Naseem. She was sold to a new owner in June 2021 and has now embarked on an extensive six-month refit with the design expertise of Red Yacht Design.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

46m motor yacht Queen Anne to be offered for sale at auction

The 46.27 metre Pina Marine superyacht, Queen Anne, is to be offered for sale via a US Marshall sealed bid auction which runs until February 17, 2022. The broker representing Queen Anne for sale is Josh Gulbranson of Fraser. Penned by Uniellè Yacht Design with naval architecture by Meccano Engineering,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Turkey#Vehicles#Diana Yacht Design#Turkish#Mca
boatinternational.com

Baltic sailing yacht Liara joins the market

The award-winning 34 metre Baltic sailing yacht Liara has been listed for sale with Fraser for the first time. Liara was delivered in 2019 and was the first Malcolm McKeon-designed sailing yacht to be built by Finnish shipyard Baltic Yachts. She was commissioned for an experienced sailing yacht owner who wanted to sail the world as well as participate in races.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Peri motor yacht Paula & Biel finds new owner

The 37.75 metre Peri motor Paula & Biel, listed for sale by Pedro Millet at Viudes Yachts, has been sold with Adam Papadakis of Moravia Yachting introducing the buyer. Built in GRP by Turkish yard Peri Yachts to RINA class, she was designed by Dixon Yacht Design and launched in 2011 with a major refit in 2019/2020. Refit work included a complete overhaul of the yacht's interior, an extension of the flybridge and new exterior paintwork.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

€1M price drop on Benetti motor yacht Vianne

The 52 metre Benetti motor yacht Vianne, listed for sale with Burgess, has had a price reduction of €1,000,000. The adjustment comes shortly after it was announced that the owner would be accepting payment in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) or any major cryptocurrency, following a 10 per cent deposit in euros or dollars paid in fiat.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Millennium motor yacht Arthur’s Way

The 35.96 metre Millennium motor yacht Arthur’s Way, listed for sale with Denison Yachting, has had a price reduction of $400,000. Built in GRP by UAE yard Gulf Craft to a design by Frank Mulder, the yacht was delivered in 2003 as one of the yard's Millennium series. Up to nine guests are accommodated in four cabins, consisting of a split level master suite on the main deck with a king-sized bed facing a large plasma television screen and a walk-in wardrobe. Aft and below deck is a VIP suite with a queen-sized bed plus a double and a guest cabin with a full-sized bed and a single so it can sleep three. All cabins have full en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Custom Line motor yacht Mrs G listed for sale

The 28.43 metre Custom Line motor yacht Mrs G has been listed for sale with James Hall at TWW Yachts. Mrs G left the Custom Line shipyard in June 2021 and was the third hull to be delivered in the new entry-level Navetta 30 series. She was designed by Filippo Salvetti with interiors by Citterio Viel in close collaboration with the owners.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Ferretti motor yacht Eagle One sold

The 28.9 metre motor yacht Eagle One has been sold, with Nautique Yachting representing the buyer and ABYS Yachts representing the seller. Built by Italian yard Ferretti and penned inside and out by Zuccon International Project, the yacht is part of the yard’s popular Ferretti 920 series. Eagle One...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

€5.5M price drop on Mayra motor yacht Euphoria II

The 49.56 metre motor yacht Euphoria II, which is listed for sale by Cetin Sever at International Yacht Charter, has received a price drop of €5,500,000. Euphoria II was built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Mayra Yachts to RINA class and delivered in 2017 with little use since. She was designed inside and out by Ken Freivokh and is MCA compliant. The four-deck layout includes accommodation for up to 12 guests in five cabins including a full-beam main deck master suite with a private office, together with two VIP suites and two twins cabins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep nine staff aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Sedative listed for sale

The 35 metre Sedative motor yacht has been jointly listed for sale by Dennis Frederiksen at Fraser and Ed Dickinson and Sean Doyle at Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker and launched in May 2020, the yacht sleeps up to 11 guests in five beautifully-appointed staterooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
charterworld.com

First 100 Sunreef Power catamaran delivered: motor yacht SHIMALI

Polish shipyard Sunreef has successfully delivered its largest motor yacht and the first model of the 100 Sunreef Power – luxury yacht SHIMALI. The catamaran measures 28.6m/93.9ft and sports a dark grey hull with a rose gold superstructure. The main deck aft offers a large shaded social area that makes good use of the 13.5m/ft beam to feature an alfresco dining area and bar.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Windship Trident sailing yacht Elton joins the market

The 31.7 metre Windship sailing yacht Elton has been listed for sale with Jack Gradus at Ocean Independence. Constructed in GRP with a carbon mast and boom, Elton was delivered by Windship Trident in 1992. Her sloop-rigged design was penned by Bill Tripp and paired with classic-inspired interiors by Donald Starkey, finished with rich wood panelling and pastel-coloured soft furnishings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
powerandmotoryacht.com

New Boat: Okean 80 Flybridge Motor Yacht

Okean brings its transformational philosophy to its new 80-foot flagship. We’re seeing a trend toward making yachts more open to the sea, air and sky, so they feel less like condos on the water and more like private floating islands. Okean has been at the forefront of this movement since it launched its 50-foot Flybridge Motor Yacht in the U.S. market with dealer HMY Yachts in 2017. That blunt-bow, three-stateroom yacht opens up like a flower in bloom, with both aft bulwarks folding out and down to extend the on-deck living space. The Okean 55 Sport, a day boat with even larger hull balconies, soon followed, along with an explorer-yacht version of the 50 Flybridge, the 50X.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
bostonnews.net

Boats Yachts Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide | Zurich, AXA, AVIVA

Global Boats Yachts Insurance market report provides information from major key players, geography, segmentation, competitor analysis, sales, revenue, price, gross margin, market share, import-export, trends and forecast 2021-2027. The Boats Yachts Insurance market Research is an intelligent report with careful efforts to study accurate and valuable information. The data that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

43m custom explorer Acala launched at Cantiere delle Marche

The 43 metre custom explorer yacht Acala has been launched at the Cantiere delle Marche shipyard. Acala was commissioned by an experienced yachtsman and a repeat client of the Italian shipyard who had previously owned a Darwin 102 by the same name. With plans to cruise to the farthest corners of the world, Acala offers 440GT of volume with a full displacement steel hull and generous crew quarters at the request of the owner.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Mangusta sells third hull in Oceano 44 series

Mangusta Yachts, a brand of Overmarine, has announced the in-house sale of a 44 metre Mangusta Oceano superyacht, currently under construction at the yard’s Viareggio facility. The yacht is the third unit in the Mangusta Oceano series, which was revealed in a virtual press conference in July 2021. President...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Spotted: 77m Project Black Shark outside Nobiskrug facility in Rendsburg

The 77 metre Nobiskrug superyacht Project Black Shark has been spotted in daylight for the first time since she was technically launched and transported from Kiel to Rendsburg in December 2019. The project, named as such for its shark-inspired superstructure, was sold by Imperial in April 2018 and was initially...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy