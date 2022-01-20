Tansu motor yacht Sexy Fish back on the market

Okean brings its transformational philosophy to its new 80-foot flagship. We’re seeing a trend toward making yachts more open to the sea, air and sky, so they feel less like condos on the water and more like private floating islands. Okean has been at the forefront of this movement since it launched its 50-foot Flybridge Motor Yacht in the U.S. market with dealer HMY Yachts in 2017. That blunt-bow, three-stateroom yacht opens up like a flower in bloom, with both aft bulwarks folding out and down to extend the on-deck living space. The Okean 55 Sport, a day boat with even larger hull balconies, soon followed, along with an explorer-yacht version of the 50 Flybridge, the 50X.

