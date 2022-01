The Wally WHY200 created waves with its unusual lines. Clare Mahon overcomes her initial concerns about its quirky appearance with a little help from designer Luca Bassani. You’ve got to love that person who just comes right out and says it – and Luca Bassani, the founder and chief designer of Wally, is that kind of guy. “Non mi piacciono le curve,” I don’t like curves. It’s his simple answer to my question as to why the exterior lines of the new Wally WHY200 are very much the opposite of curvaceous.

