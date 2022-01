The 49.56 metre motor yacht Euphoria II, which is listed for sale by Cetin Sever at International Yacht Charter, has received a price drop of €5,500,000. Euphoria II was built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Mayra Yachts to RINA class and delivered in 2017 with little use since. She was designed inside and out by Ken Freivokh and is MCA compliant. The four-deck layout includes accommodation for up to 12 guests in five cabins including a full-beam main deck master suite with a private office, together with two VIP suites and two twins cabins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep nine staff aboard this yacht for sale.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO