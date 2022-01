The stock price of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Nikola announcing that its Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has been deemed eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

