Economy

Luminar Rises On Mercedes-Benz Deal

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Luminar Technologies' (NASDAQ: LAZR ) stock price is up 19% Thursday after it announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The automotive technology company said the deal will help develop future...

za.investing.com

Silicon Republic

Mercedes partners with Luminar to make self-driving vehicles

The carmaker plans to add Luminar’s sensor tech into its vehicles. Luxury car company Mercedes-Benz has partnered with self-driving tech company Luminar, to enable autonomous driving for its next generation of vehicles. Luminar uses lidar, laser sensors that use near-infrared light to detect the shapes of objects. Sensors like...
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Lidar maker Luminar's stock jumped on news of a new partnership with Mercedes

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. soared by as much as 24% Thursday after the lidar company announced a partnership with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz. The sensor maker, which is headquartered in Florida but whose CEO and much of its operations are based in Palo Alto, didn't say exactly when Mercedes will begin using its technology. But Luminar CEO Austin Russell told CNBC it would be in "the not-too-distant future."
PALO ALTO, CA
MotorAuthority

Mercedes self-driving cars will use Luminar lidar sensors

Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday that it selected America's Luminar for the supply of lidar systems to be used in its electronic driver-assist systems and eventual full self-driving systems. Mercedes has also acquired a small stake in Orlando, Florida-based Luminar, joining Volvo and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel as a fellow investor....
CARS
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz acquires stake in lidar maker Luminar, will use its sensors for future autonomous vehicles

Mercedes-Benz announced it will integrate Luminar’s lidar sensors into future production vehicles to enable autonomous driving capabilities. The German automaker is also taking an equity stake in the Orlando, Florida-based company, acquiring a total of 1.5 million shares. Based on Luminar’s share price of $13.45 at market close January 19th, Mercedes-Benz is purchasing approximately $20.2 million worth of shares, or less than 1 percent of the company.
ORLANDO, FL
gtspirit.com

Mercedes-Benz to Discontinue Wagons Due to Low Demand

Mercedes-Benz will reportedly discontinue wagons after 2030 due to low demand in China and the USA, its two largest markets in the world. They plan to focus on SUVs and new possible designs to keep the demand high. Wagons, like 2 door coupes have had a decline in demand over...
CARS
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric sedan in India

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India, the head of the company's local unit said, part of a broader strategy to electrify its portfolio in the country. Mercedes will be the first...
BUSINESS
Popular Mechanics

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Vision EQXX—With A 621-Mile Range

Last week, Mercedes released its Vision EQXX concept at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, flaunting a seemingly mind-boggling range figure of 621.4 miles. If you spit out your Cheerios and claim it’s vaporware, I wouldn’t blame you. It’s important to note that these range figures haven’t yet been validated by anyone outside of Mercedes-Benz. But the automaker said its engineers have worked long and hard with the big foreheads from its Formula 1 team to achieve such a feat of engineering.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz CLE Spied Tackling The Snow

Mercedes-Benz has been earning a fortune off its most expensive luxury cars, but even so, BMW finished 2021 on top. It's the first time that the Bavarians beat Benz since 2015, and you can be sure that the people in Stuttgart want their title back. To that end, the automaker has been working on a number of new vehicles, including a model called the CLE-Class. This will replace a number of other offerings that Merc has deemed unnecessary, among them the C-Class Convertible. We first saw a heavily camouflaged prototype of this vehicle in June last year, and now the sleek drop-top has been spotted in Sweden.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500 4Matic Proves That Six Is Enough

For much of its existence, Mercedes-Benz's model nomenclature directly corresponded to a given vehicle's engine displacement in liters, multiplied by a factor of 100. But that's no longer solely the case, as this numerical correlation has begun to fall victim to the proliferation of smaller-displacement engines with greater specific outputs. Witness the 2022 Mercedes S500. For the first time, an S-class with a 500 on its decklid is powered not by a large V-8, but by a tidy 3.0-liter inline-six.
CARS
gtspirit.com

1000km+ Range on a Single Charge: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

Mercedes-Benz officially presented the new all-electric Vision EQXX driven by the idea of zero emission and high usage of green energy. The new Vision EQXX is designed for road trips, it allows the driver to explore new frontiers of efficiency and it features progressive demands of a modern generation of customers through innovation. This software-defined research prototype has been engineered by men and women using the latest digital technology, agility of a start-up and the speed of a Formula 1.
CARS
manofmany.com

SOD Rise 4×4 is a Luxury Tiny Home on the Back of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog

Stone Offroad Design is better known by its acronym, SOD, which unfortunately isn’t a name that justly describes what this German outfitting company can do. For a better description, you’ll have to look at what they create, and the Rise 4X4 is an impressive demonstration of their skills. This overlander rig based on a Unimog takes you anywhere and in greater luxury than what many of us live in at home.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS

