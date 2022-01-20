Luminar Rises On Mercedes-Benz Deal

Mercedes-Benz has been earning a fortune off its most expensive luxury cars, but even so, BMW finished 2021 on top. It's the first time that the Bavarians beat Benz since 2015, and you can be sure that the people in Stuttgart want their title back. To that end, the automaker has been working on a number of new vehicles, including a model called the CLE-Class. This will replace a number of other offerings that Merc has deemed unnecessary, among them the C-Class Convertible. We first saw a heavily camouflaged prototype of this vehicle in June last year, and now the sleek drop-top has been spotted in Sweden.

