Workplaces are realizing the importance of worker satisfaction and about time too. One CEO from Arizona is upping the ante and offering $5000 to those who aren't satisfied with their positions within two weeks of hiring them. Chris Ronzio, the CEO of the software company Trainual, believes his company is an exciting place to work and is ready to be proven wrong. "With today's market, hiring teams have to move quickly to assess candidates and get them through the process to a competitive offer, so it's impossible to be right 100 percent of the time," Ronzio told Business Insider.

