St. Louis named among world's top food destinations for these 26 local restaurants

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - We known St. Louis does toasted ravioli, pork steak and gooey butter cake better than anyone else, but the city is also being recognized for having some of the best all-around food in the world.

St. Louis was named among 13 cities as the top food destinations on Earth, in a new report from Eater.com . It's listed among Guadalajara, Mexico; Saint-Martin, Carribbean; Nantes; France and Buenos Aires, Argentina as a city that the massive foot and travel blog is "most excited" to visit soon.

The authors selected 26 specific restaurants in the St. Louis area – from downtown, to south city, north St. Louis County and out to Manchester – as the must-visit food and drink joints for all travelers.

"St. Louis isn’t a flyover city. It’s a get-on-a-plane-and-fly-there-right-now city. Just look for the beautiful, midcentury monument by Eero Saarinen and you’ll know you’re in the right place. You can’t miss it," writes Holly Fann of Eater.

Here they are (listed geographically west to east):

1. China Bistro at Pan-Asian Supermarket , Manchester

2. El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery , Manchester

3. Nudo House , Creve Coeur

4. The Foundry Baker , Maryland Heights

5. Olive + Oak , Webster Groves

6. Chiang Mai , Webster Groves

7. Balkan Treat Box , Webster Groves

8. Akar , Clayton

9. Casa Don Alfonso , Clayton

10. Louie , Clayton

11. Switchgrass Spirits , Hillsdale

12. Gioia's Deli , The Hill

13. Tiny Chef at the Silver Ballroom , Bevo

14. Brasserie by Niche , Central West End

15. Tempus , Forest Park Southeast

16. Bowwood by Niche , Central West End

17. Indo , Botanical Heights

18. Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery , Botanical Heights

19. Vicia , Central West End

20. Juniper , Central West End

21. The Gin Room/Cafe Natasha , South Grand

22. Diana's Bakery , Benton Park West

23. Little Fox , Fox Park

24. The Lucky Accomplice , Fox Park

25. Planter's House/The Bullock Room , Lafayette Square

26. Izumi , downtown

In December, St. Louis was also ranked No. 1 for having the most affordable and high-quality restaurants in the entire U.S.

The city is home to the new "best burger in the world," as Mike Johnson of Hi-Pointe Drive In and Sugarfire Smokehouse took home the prize in this year's World Food Championships. Little Fox , located just south of downtown, which was named one of the 50 places that the New York Times is "most excited" about. And Trattoria Marcella in south St. Louis was included on a list of the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in American.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram