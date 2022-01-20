ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PhD Thesis Defense

Zoom Link: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/3076426569?pwd=a3hoYlAxNE84ME9vdVVsdlUzbjNPZz09. Superconducting qubits that operate at microwave frequencies are one of the most promising platforms for quantum information processing. However, connecting distant processors with microwave photons is challenging since microwave photons suffer from thermal noise and large propagation losses in room temperature components. Conversely, optical photons within the...

caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Filaments of soft materials such as rubber and biopolymers can easily undergo large complex deformations under external stimuli. Soft filaments offer exciting applications in engineering, life science, and medicine since their nonlinear conformational changes can be harnessed for robust functional mechanisms. Understanding the dynamics of soft filaments is fundamental to advancing future engineering and medical applications. In this talk, I present analytical models for two fascinating soft filaments that function in the nonlinear regime; 1) protein filaments forming the contractile injection machinery of the virus bacteriophage T4, and 2) photoactivated liquid crystal elastomeric (LCEs) filaments proposed for future soft robotics. I present dynamic models for both filaments based on continuum rod theory to predict their dynamical nonlinear behaviors. For context, bacteriophage T4 is an intriguing nano-scale injection machine that infects the bacterium E. coli (its host) by rupturing the cell membrane and then injecting its genome into the host cell. The injection process is initiated when the injection machine, composed of protein filaments, undergoes a nonlinear conformational change to drive the T4 needle into the host. Photomechanical LCEs are engineered, light-sensitive polymers that undergo large reversible deformations under illumination. For these systems, I show how phage T4 exploits large deformations of the protein filaments for efficient DNA injection, and how one can harness nonlinear deformations of LCE filament to generate periodic motions under steady illumination. These findings have significant implications for designing future soft material devices and bio-inspired soft robotics.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Special Chemical Engineering Seminar

Life in a Tight Spot: How Bacteria Swim, Disperse, and Grow in Crowded Spaces. Bacterial motility and growth play central roles in agriculture, the environment, and medicine. While bacterial behavior is typically studied in bulk liquid or on flat surfaces, many bacterial habitats—e.g., soils, sediments, and biological gels/tissues—are complex and crowded spaces. In this talk, I will describe my group's work using tools from soft matter to address this gap in knowledge. In particular, using studies of E. coli in transparent 3D porous media, we demonstrate how confinement in a crowded medium fundamentally alters bacterial behavior. In particular, we show how the paradigm of run-and-tumble motility is dramatically altered by pore-scale confinement, both for cells performing undirected motion and those performing chemotaxis, directed motion in response to a chemical stimulus. Our porous media also enable precisely structured multi-cellular communities to be 3D printed. Using this capability, we show how spatial variations in the ability of cells to perform chemotaxis enable populations to autonomously stabilize large-scale perturbations in their overall morphology. Finally, we show how when the pores are small enough to prevent cells from swimming through the pore space, expansion of a community via cellular growth and division gives rise to distinct, highly-complex, large-scale community morphologies. Taken together, our work thus helps to reveal new principles to predict and control the organization of bacteria, and active matter in general, in complex and crowded environments.
AGRICULTURE
caltech.edu

LIGO Seminar

New binary black hole merger detections in the LIGO–Virgo O3a data. New binary black hole merger detections in the LIGO–Virgo O3a data. The LIGO and Virgo observatories have identified nearly a hundred gravitational wave signals from compact binary mergers. These detections, and their astrophysical interpretation, are only possible using sophisticated data analysis algorithms.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

CMX Student/Postdoc Seminar

Building Next-Generation Mathematical Models and Methods for Real-World Multiphysics Simulations. Multiphysics modeling and simulation are rapidly becoming indispensable for modern engineering and science. However, remarkable gaps still exist between state-of-the-art multiphysics simulations and reality, which can result in catastrophic loss of life or property (e.g., Europe's Schiaparelli Mars lander crash and the record-breaking heatwave in the western United States). Core challenges for such simulations include the systems' great range of scales in space and time, strong coupling effects among subsystems, and huge uncertainties in reality. To address these challenges, my overarching research goal is developing robust, high-fidelity, and intelligent partial differential equation (PDE) solvers, which judiciously combine theory, high-performance computing, data, and machine learning. The fundamental laws governing multiphysics systems are known; however, brute-force computing still cannot resolve all relevant scales. Data-driven models have undeniable potential for harnessing the exponentially growing volume of data. My focus on data-driven approaches includes 1) how to make the hybrid solvers, combining data-driven closure models with traditional PDE solvers, more robust; 2) how to practically leverage indirect data, which generally do not provide direct information about small-scale processes. These ideas, including physics-based neural networks and large-scale Bayesian inference, will be demonstrated through two projects: Mars landing parachute inflation simulation and climate modeling.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Astronomy Tea Talk

All Gas no Brakes: Uncovering the gas physics driving galaxy evolution. Star-formation is regulated by the physical conditions of the interstellar medium (ISM), where gas cooling, heating, and feedback from stars and active galactic nuclei (AGN) all compete to drive the evolution of galaxies. In this talk, I discuss the nature of stellar and supermassive black hole assembly from cold gas using multi-wavelength observations of z=0-2 luminous, infrared (IR) galaxies and supporting simulations. With combined ALMA, VLA, and Spitzer data, I measure physical quantities of the ISM such as the gas heating efficiency which depends strongly on the composition of dust grains. Compact, IR-luminous galaxies at all redshifts exhibit low heating efficiencies and high star-formation efficiencies, linking parsec-scale ISM properties of star-forming regions to the global evolution of the galaxy. There is evidence for unusually low gas heating rates at z~2 which may contribute to the high star-formation rates at cosmic noon. I will discuss how ongoing research and upcoming ALMA programs will statistically test this hypothesis, and present results from supporting simulations on the cold dust properties of AGN host star-forming galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

High Energy Physics Seminar

I will discuss the fundamentals of quantum field theory on a rigid de Sitter space. I will show that the perturbative expansion of late-time correlation functions to all orders can be equivalently generated by a non-unitary Lagrangian on a Euclidean AdS geometry. This finding simplifies dramatically perturbative computations, as well as allows us to establish basic properties of these correlators, which comprise a Euclidean CFT. This is used to infer the analytic structure of the spectral density that captures the conformal partial wave expansion of late-time four-point functions, to derive an OPE expansion, and to constrain the operator spectrum that appears in it. Generically, dimensions and OPE coefficients do not obey the usual CFT notion of unitarity. Instead, unitarity of the de Sitter theory manifests itself as the positivity of the spectral density. I will illustrate these properties by explicit calculations in a scalar theory by computing the exchange diagrams. An exchanged particle appears as a resonant feature in the spectral density which can be potentially useful in experimental searches.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

H.B. Keller Colloquium

Questionnaires to PDEs: Emergent Dynamic Models from Disorganized Data. Starting with sets of disorganized observations of spatiotemporally evolving systems obtained at different (also disorganized) sets of parameters, I will demonstrate the data-driven derivation of generative, parameter dependent, evolutionary partial differential equation models of the data. We know what observations were made at the same physical location, the same time or the same set of parameter values - knowing neither where the physical location is, nor when the temporal moment is, nor what the parameter values are; this tensor type of data is reminiscent of shuffled (multi)-puzzle tiles . The {\em independent variables} for the evolution equations (their ``space" and ``time") as well as their effective parameters are all ``emergent", i.e. determined in a data-driven way from our disorganized observations of behavior in them.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Recent observing campaigns have revealed a great diversity in exoplanetary systems whose origin is yet to be understood. How and when planets form, and how they evolve and interact with their birth environment, the protoplanetary disks, are major open questions. Protoplanetary disks evolve and dissipate rapidly while planets are forming, implying a direct feedback between the processes of planet formation and disk evolution. These mechanisms leave clear imprints on the disk structure that can be directly observed.
ASTRONOMY
