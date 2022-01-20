Sham1016 Returns With “Hurt Yourself” Single

In preparation for the debut of his second full-length album, Conan Gray has dropped his first single of the year titled “Jigsaw.”. The artist shared that the track was originally a diary entry rant to himself. “I’d spent my entire life contorting myself and changing everything I used to be in order to make everybody happy. I was so used to trying to please everyone that, when it came to love, I started to do the same,” Gray shared in a press release. “I hope that ‘Jigsaw’ is a bit of a warning to people. That destroying yourself to win somebody’s love will only leave you empty on the other side. Because in the end, that person won’t love you, just the version of you that you made for them. Instead, choose to become somebody that you love.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO