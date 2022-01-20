ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sham1016 Returns With “Hurt Yourself” Single

2dopeboyz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since Sham1016 made an appearance at the DopeHouse, but that ends today...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

EVERY TIME I DIE Bassist On Breakup: "I Hope Everyone Understands How Much This Hurts Every Single One Of Us"

Every Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley. Keith has since issued a statement saying the band should've broken up years ago, while the rest of Every Time I Die has expressed interest in forming a new band under a new name. Now bassist Steve Micciche has offered his own take on why the band broke up, claiming that Keith wasn't honest with the band and once actively tried to get guitarist Jordan Buckley fired. Micciche claims that there was never any conversation whatsoever about trying to replace Keith as the vocalist.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

A Place to Bury Strangers Share Video for New Single “I’m Hurt”

Brooklyn noise rock band A Place to Bury Strangers have shared a video for their new single “I’m Hurt.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sixth studio album, See Through You, which will be out on February 4 via Dedstrange. The video was directed by Dementer and Jug Face filmmaker Chad Crawford Kinkle, and is the first in a series of videos by the band, each of which will feature direction by a different horror filmmaker. Watch below.
BROOKLYN, NY
soultracks.com

First Listen: Mama's Gun returns with tasty two-sided single

(January 14, 2022) If you’ve been a SoulTracker for awhile, you know that we are crazy mad for Mamas Gun. The UK-based quintet has been one of the most underrated acts of the last decade, consistently combining crisp songwriting – and a sense of humor – with their 70s pop/soul vibe.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Conan Gray's New Single, "Jigsaw," Is About Putting Yourself First

In preparation for the debut of his second full-length album, Conan Gray has dropped his first single of the year titled “Jigsaw.”. The artist shared that the track was originally a diary entry rant to himself. “I’d spent my entire life contorting myself and changing everything I used to be in order to make everybody happy. I was so used to trying to please everyone that, when it came to love, I started to do the same,” Gray shared in a press release. “I hope that ‘Jigsaw’ is a bit of a warning to people. That destroying yourself to win somebody’s love will only leave you empty on the other side. Because in the end, that person won’t love you, just the version of you that you made for them. Instead, choose to become somebody that you love.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sham1016#Dopehouse#Sean Swift Kiilynn
metalinjection

CALIBAN Returns With Heavy New Single "Ascent Of The Blessed"

Caliban is back with a brand new single "Ascent Of The Blessed" and a new album called Dystopia due out later this year. "Ascent Of The Blessed" is a hooky, heavy metalcore jam that spans everything crushing breakdowns to quiet electronic interludes. The video for the song was directed by Daniel Prieß.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Joey Bada$$ Returns With “THE REV3NGE” Single

Joey Bada$$ has been busy on the acting side, garnering praise for his roles on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Academy Award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. With is being a few years since his sophomore album ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, Joey is currently prepping its long-awaited follow-up. He...
MUSIC
hazard-herald.com

Muse return with new single Won't Stand Down

Muse have made a comeback with their new single, 'Won't Stand Down'. Matt Bellamy and co have dropped the industrial-heavy anti-bullying anthem, their first new music since 2018's 'Simulation Theory' LP. Speaking of the track, the frontman said: “'Won’t Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
power106.com

Gemaine Returns With New Charlie Heat-Produced Single “No Questions”

Compton singer-songwriter Gemaine and super-producer Charlie Heat (Kayne West, Lil Uzi Vert, Madonna, Kehlani) released the lead single “No Questions” from their collaborative forthcoming album ‘New Jack City,’ set to release this Spring. Alongside a compelling music video, “No Questions” showcases Gemaine’s soothing and rich voice...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion Connect For “Lick” Single

Is aiming to have the first “song of the summer” in the Year of the Tiger with “Lick.” Produced by Murda Beatz, the Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon-sampling track also features Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, a visual comes with the track which is… niiiiice.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Cardi B Brings Attention to Woman Who Died On Mysterious Bumble Date

Cardi B is demanding justice in the death of a Black woman in Connecticut who died in her home the day after she had a date with a White man. The 29-year-old Bronx rapper tweeted to her 21.4 million Twitter followers that the media mishandled the facts while police have not questioned the White man as a suspect because of his race.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy