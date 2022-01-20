St. Paul's cinnamon rolls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A temporary COVID-19 testing site will open in St. Paul on Tuesday. The site, at the Minnesota Department of Transportation Building, will be able to process 1,000 tests a day. Hours will be from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. every day, except on opening day, when it’ll open at 10 a.m. The new location will offer nasal-swab PCR tests, which provides results within 48-72 hours. Tests are free and insurance is not required. As the Omicron variant spreads throughout Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz says testing is one of the “key tools” to fight the surge. Other sites have opened in the metro area in the past few weeks, including locations in Anoka, Cottage Grove, and North Branch. MORE: Positivity Rate, New Cases Per Capita Appear To Be Leveling Off The St. Paul site is located at 395 John Ireland Boulevard. Free parking is available in the MnDOT Building Parking Ramp F on 424 Rice Street. The site will operate through Feb. 14.

