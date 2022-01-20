‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

Icelandic international star Aníta Breim (“The Tudors,” “The Minister,” “Journey to the Center of the Earth”) is making her debut as a creator and writer with the drama series “As Long as We Live” turning on love, lust and longing. Now in development, the six-part series, which is produced by Glassriver for Iceland’s Channel 2, has just been picked up for global distribution by Eccho Rights. Writer-creator Briem and producer Hörður Rúnarsson will be pitching the show in-person at the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision confab, which runs Feb 2-3. Briem will be toplining the show as Beta, a former queen of...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO