‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

Clearly not put off by extreme occupational hazards, Vicky McClure is swapping her Line of Duty job in anti-corruption for one in counterterrorism, in the new ITV thriller Trigger Point.In the high-octane six-part series, McClure and Adrian Lester (Undercover, Riviera) star as expos (ex-military bomb disposal operatives) Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, who became close friends after serving together in Afghanistan.The show, which airs at 9pm on Sunday nights on ITV from 23 January, shows how officers risk their lives daily on “the long walk” towards danger.When a terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, Lana and Joel are...
