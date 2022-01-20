Mayor Sarno Issues Statement on the Passing of Retired State Representative Athan ‘Soco’ Catjakis

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I again express our thoughts and prayers to the grieving family, as well as good health, a speedy recovery and encouragement to our brave and dedicated police officer on his surgery. Commissioner Clapprood and I want to thank District Attorney Anthony Gulluni for his quick response in releasing the body-worn camera video. The City’s intent was always for this body-worn camera video to be released to the public to show what actually happened in order to dispel any false narrative. We also thank District Attorney Gulluni for his conclusion in resolving this matter. As Commissioner Clapprood, myself, incoming City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Solicitor Ed Pikula had previously stated, the body-worn camera video speaks for itself and the release allows for the transparency that the city had wanted and is in accordance with the Department of Justice approved policy.”

