Politics

Mayor Sarno Issues Statement on the Passing of Retired State Representative Athan ‘Soco’ Catjakis

springfield-ma.gov
 6 days ago

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, my sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement to Soco’s wife Helen, sons Chris...

www.springfield-ma.gov

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Longtime West Fargo commissioner and State Representative has passed

(West Fargo, ND) -- The community of Cass County is mourning the loss of longtime County Commissioner Alon Wieland. The Republican leader was also a former state legislator and member of the state house representing the 13th District in West Fargo from 2002 to 2014. Before that he served on the county commission from 1983 through 2003.
WEST FARGO, ND
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Representative Puppolo Provide Testimony to State Judiciary Committee in Support of Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Legislation

Mayor Sarno, at the request from Governor Baker and Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) Secretary Terrence Reidy, joined with Representative Puppolo to offer their full support of the Governor’s pending legislation that would provide much-needed and common sense language to help protect the public and victims of certain crimes.
POLITICS
ksgf.com

Nixa Mayor Running For State Representative

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele is running for state representative in District 139. Steele, who’s a Republican, has been mayor since 2014. He survived a recall election for imposing a mask mandate during the pandemic. The current representative, Jered Taylor, is term limited. Press Release. Mayor Brian Steele of Nixa...
NIXA, MO
brproud.com

Baker City mayor releases statement on passing of Judge Christopher Dassau

BAKER, La (BRPROUD) – Baker City Mayor Darnell has given a statement on the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. “It is with great regret and sadness that I learned today of the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. His honorable service and dedication throughout his career to the City of Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will be deeply missed. He was not only a respected colleague but a true friend. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today.”
BAKER, LA
WIFR

Dixon Mayor announces Republican candidacy for State Representative

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Liandro “Li” Arellano, Jr. announced his bid for the Republican candidacy for State House Representative on Friday. The discovery of massive fraud in the Dixon government moved Arellano to run for mayor, and in 2015 he was elected. Arellano pushes fiscal responsibility, investment in infrastructure, and a renewed focus on economic development. Under his leadership Dixon has consistently paid down existing pension debt and rebuilt its finances while growing coordinating with fellow governments. Dixon has kept property taxes capped at inflation, resisted new sales taxes, and has no general obligation debt.
DIXON, IL
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and DPW Director Cignoli Saddened to Hear of the Passing of DPW Honorary Member David Pedroza

In November 2020, Mayor Sarno, DPW Director Cignoli and DPW Solid Waste crews honored David, as he was battling his second bout with cancer, as a lifetime honorary member of the Springfield Department of Public Works Sanitation Department. It was his dream to one-day work for his hometowns DPW as a truck driver. Mayor Sarno, Director Cignoli and DPW crews presented David with an honorary plaque and his very own DPW vest. Mayor Sarno also presented David with a mayoral citation recognizing and honoring David for his school work and perseverance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
977rocks.com

Slippery Rock Mayor Eyes State Representative Seat

A well-known local political leader is making his intentions known to campaign for higher office. Over the weekend, Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo stated that should the proposed legislative district maps hold, he plans to launch a bid for State Representative in the new 8th Legislative District. The announcement came...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Issues Statement on District Attorney’s Findings on Officer-Involved Shooting

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I again express our thoughts and prayers to the grieving family, as well as good health, a speedy recovery and encouragement to our brave and dedicated police officer on his surgery. Commissioner Clapprood and I want to thank District Attorney Anthony Gulluni for his quick response in releasing the body-worn camera video. The City’s intent was always for this body-worn camera video to be released to the public to show what actually happened in order to dispel any false narrative. We also thank District Attorney Gulluni for his conclusion in resolving this matter. As Commissioner Clapprood, myself, incoming City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Solicitor Ed Pikula had previously stated, the body-worn camera video speaks for itself and the release allows for the transparency that the city had wanted and is in accordance with the Department of Justice approved policy.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
kogt.com

Former Orange Mayor Passes

Former mayor Essie Bellfield passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was 89. Bellfield served as mayor from 1997-2000, was the City’s first African-American mayor and the City’s first, and still only, female mayor. She was first elected to the Orange City Council in 1994, representing District 3. Essie Bellfield was a true leader of the community and she will be dearly missed.
ORANGE, TX
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Team Grateful to Residents and Eversource for Reporting and Responding to Street Light Outages

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is grateful to both residents and Eversource officials and crews for reporting and responding to street light outages. Mayor Sarno provided an update on progress toward addressing street light outages following meeting with Eversource last month. Residents were also encouraged to utilize Eversource’s reporting system as well as contact the City to report street lights being out.
POLITICS
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Appreciative of Baker-Polito Administrations Efforts on Opening Another COVID-19 Testing Site at Springfield Technology Park

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Secretary Sudders for their efforts and following up on my request to provide much-needed relief by standing up this second COVID-19 testing site location for our greater Springfield residents. This second site location at the Springfield Technology Park will provide relief for the staff at the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
GazetteXtra

Town of Turtle supervisors to meet over boundary agreement with city of Beloit

TOWN OF TURTLE The Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Wednesday to hear legal advice related to its effort to reach a boundary agreement with the city of Beloit, according to Town Clerk Deb Bennett. The board is expected to meet in open session, go into closed session to hear legal strategy related to the boundary agreement talks, then return to open session to take possible action...
BELOIT, WI
nysenate.gov

Senator Biaggi Issues Statement Regarding The Nomination Of Justice Shirley Troutman To The New York State Court Of Appeals

“As a New York State Senator and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I take my responsibility of questioning and confirming judicial nominees very seriously. The Court of Appeals is New York’s highest court, and with every vacancy we have a responsibility to confirm judges who reflect our state’s diversity, understand the lived experiences of working class New Yorkers, and prioritize the rights of all New Yorkers within the criminal justice system.
CONGRESS & COURTS

