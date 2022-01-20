ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Sarno Issues Statement on the Passing of MLK Family Services President and CEO Ronn Johnson

springfield-ma.gov
 6 days ago

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I am so very sorry to hear about the passing of MLK Family Services President and CEO Ronn Johnson – ‘he was taken away from all of us way to early.’ My sympathy, thoughts,...

www.springfield-ma.gov

springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and Representative Puppolo Provide Testimony to State Judiciary Committee in Support of Governor Baker’s Dangerousness Legislation

Mayor Sarno, at the request from Governor Baker and Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) Secretary Terrence Reidy, joined with Representative Puppolo to offer their full support of the Governor’s pending legislation that would provide much-needed and common sense language to help protect the public and victims of certain crimes.
POLITICS
kogt.com

Former Orange Mayor Passes

Former mayor Essie Bellfield passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was 89. Bellfield served as mayor from 1997-2000, was the City’s first African-American mayor and the City’s first, and still only, female mayor. She was first elected to the Orange City Council in 1994, representing District 3. Essie Bellfield was a true leader of the community and she will be dearly missed.
ORANGE, TX
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Issues Statement on District Attorney’s Findings on Officer-Involved Shooting

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “First of all, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I again express our thoughts and prayers to the grieving family, as well as good health, a speedy recovery and encouragement to our brave and dedicated police officer on his surgery. Commissioner Clapprood and I want to thank District Attorney Anthony Gulluni for his quick response in releasing the body-worn camera video. The City’s intent was always for this body-worn camera video to be released to the public to show what actually happened in order to dispel any false narrative. We also thank District Attorney Gulluni for his conclusion in resolving this matter. As Commissioner Clapprood, myself, incoming City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Solicitor Ed Pikula had previously stated, the body-worn camera video speaks for itself and the release allows for the transparency that the city had wanted and is in accordance with the Department of Justice approved policy.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
brproud.com

Baker City mayor releases statement on passing of Judge Christopher Dassau

BAKER, La (BRPROUD) – Baker City Mayor Darnell has given a statement on the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. “It is with great regret and sadness that I learned today of the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau. His honorable service and dedication throughout his career to the City of Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will be deeply missed. He was not only a respected colleague but a true friend. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today.”
BAKER, LA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and DPW Director Cignoli Joined with Congressman Neal to Highlight $1 Billon for Bridges Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Congressman Neal, Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, made the announcement with Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Springfield Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli at the Armory Street bridges at the intersections of Warwick Street in the north and Taylor Street in the south. The project here would consist of replacing two bridges – one which carries Armory Street over the active CSX railroad tracks and the other carrying Armory Street over the abandoned railroad. Massachusetts Department of Transportation has this project on their statewide transportation improvement program list.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News Break
Politics
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and DPW Director Cignoli Saddened to Hear of the Passing of DPW Honorary Member David Pedroza

In November 2020, Mayor Sarno, DPW Director Cignoli and DPW Solid Waste crews honored David, as he was battling his second bout with cancer, as a lifetime honorary member of the Springfield Department of Public Works Sanitation Department. It was his dream to one-day work for his hometowns DPW as a truck driver. Mayor Sarno, Director Cignoli and DPW crews presented David with an honorary plaque and his very own DPW vest. Mayor Sarno also presented David with a mayoral citation recognizing and honoring David for his school work and perseverance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Just weeks after North Adams mayoral tenure ends, Bernard to helm Berkshire United Way as President and CEO

The Berkshire United Way announced this week that former North Adams, Massachusetts Mayor Tom Bernard will become the fundraising nonprofit’s new President and CEO. Bernard just wrapped up a four-year stint heading Berkshire County’s second largest community at the end of 2021. He did not seek a third term. Bernard, who starts his new job January 24th, spoke with WAMC about what he wants to bring to Berkshire United Way, and what he’s taking with him from his time in North Adams.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
FOX West Texas

San Angelo mayor issues statement on community cybersecurity effort

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo issued a statement from Mayor Brenda Gunter as read at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "We live in a technology-driven age. With all the benefits that come with that, there are also some challenges that can be quite damaging and even dangerous to citizens. We generally know about the benefits, but what about that other side? Identity theft is probably the biggest problem I hear about the most. How many of you have unknowingly had credit cards opened in your name, or woken up to unknown charges in your bank account? Maybe a $500 loan that you didn’t apply for was approved, or maybe you suddenly own a brand new vehicle that you didn’t purchase. There are far too many people out there who simply are not equipped to protect themselves against malicious attacks such as these.
SAN ANGELO, TX
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno Appreciative of Baker-Polito Administrations Efforts on Opening Another COVID-19 Testing Site at Springfield Technology Park

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito and Secretary Sudders for their efforts and following up on my request to provide much-needed relief by standing up this second COVID-19 testing site location for our greater Springfield residents. This second site location at the Springfield Technology Park will provide relief for the staff at the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
evangel.edu

EU President's statement on the passing of Dr. George O. Wood

It makes my heart very sad today to learn the news of the passing of Evangel University alumnus and former General Superintendent of The Assemblies of God, Dr. George O. Wood. He passed away January 12, 2022 and entered into his eternal reward. The year of 2021 marked the 64th...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

