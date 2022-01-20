ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetry event to feature the renown Sonia Sanchez

Concord Monitor
 3 days ago

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is featuring nationally renowned Black poet, Sonia Sanchez, in the last of three poetry events, “Black Matter Is Life: Poetry for Engagement and Overcoming.” The free program, co-sponsored with 3s Artspace, will be held virtually on Jan. 20, from 7 to 8:30...

www.concordmonitor.com

