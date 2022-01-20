ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jon Ossoff confronts Susan Collins over her past support for voting rights legislation

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aD7zU_0dr8rM8X00

Sen. Jon Ossoff, one of the two Georgia Democrats elected in last year's runoff elections, confronted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on the Senate floor Wednesday over her previous support for voting rights legislation and her opposition to Democrats' new voting rights proposal.

Ossoff, the youngest member of the Senate, called out the fifth-term senator before she joined the Republican filibuster to block the voting rights bill. Democrats later held a vote to change the filibuster rule in an effort to advance the legislation but as expected, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined every Republican in the chamber to sink the rules proposal, and with it likely the Senate's last hope of passing voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Ossoff called out Collins, a self-described moderate, for opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act despite voting to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act in 2006.

"Abraham Lincoln must be turning in his grave to hear the senators from the Grand Old Party, the party of abolition and emancipation and reconstruction, echoing the states' rights rhetoric of Dixiecrat segregationists to oppose federal voting rights legislation," Ossoff said.

Collins took issue with Ossoff's remarks, suggesting he risked violating a rule banning senators from imputing "to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator."

Collins argued that the Voting Rights Act still allows the Justice Department to challenge laws if they restrict voting rights. Ossoff countered that a Supreme Court decision in 2013 gutted a portion of the law that allowed the DOJ to block voting restrictions in states with a history of racial discrimination before they went into effect, a provision the act named for John Lewis would restore.

Ossoff noted that Collins previously said that reauthorizing the 1965 Voting Rights Act would "ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected" and accused Republicans of hypocrisy for praising the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., while opposing the bill named after him.

"I speak for the state of Georgia when I say do not invoke Congressman Lewis' name to signal your virtue while you work to erode his legacy and defy his will," Ossoff said.

Collins argued that to "equate that to the legislation that is before us" to the 2006 reauthorization is "simply not worthy."

"I'm not sure that the senator from Georgia was even born in 1965," she said. "I voted enthusiastically and I did say that about the Voting Rights Reauthorization in 2006, and surely my colleague is not confusing that bill, which was five pages long ... with the bill that is before the Senate tonight, which is 735 pages long."

Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., also tangled over Democrats' comparisons of the new voting restrictions imposed in Republican-led states to Jim Crow-era laws that blocked Black people from voting.

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the chamber, accused Democrats of pushing "a negative, false narrative" that is "offensive not just to me or Southern Americans, but offensive to millions of Americans who fought, bled and died for the right to vote." Scott argued that the fact that three of the 100 members of the Senate are Black shows that minority voters are not "being suppressed."

"Don't lecture me on Jim Crow," Booker fired back. "I know this is not 1965. That's what makes me so outraged — it's 2022 and they're blatantly removing more polling places from the counties where Blacks and Latinos are overrepresented. I'm not making that up. That is a fact."

Booker noted that Black voters statistically have to wait in line to vote twice as long as white voters.

"In the United States today, it is more difficult for the average African American to vote than the average white American," Booker said. "That is not rhetoric, that is fact."

But all the rhetoric and facts could not convince Sinema and Manchin, who have opposed filibuster rule changes for months, to change their minds, although both voted to support the voting rights legislation itself.

More than a half-dozen Republican senators lined up to shake Sinema's hand after the vote, including Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., one of the GOP members who voted to block the certification of Joe Biden's victory after the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Manchin argued that changing the filibuster would "break" the Senate and inflame partisanship while Sinema argued that if the filibuster rule was changed Republicans could roll back voting rights and impose other partisan legislation with a simple majority.

"Eliminating the filibuster would be the easy way out," Manchin said. "I cannot support such a perilous course. ... It's time we do the hard work to forge the difficult compromises that can stand the test of time."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The doomed vote likely means that the Senate will not pass any new voting rights legislation ahead of the midterms amid the wide array of voting restrictions passed by Republican-led state legislatures, which Biden said on Wednesday threaten to make elections "illegitimate."

Biden vowed not to give up on the legislation but admitted that "it's going to be difficult. I make no bones about that. It's going to be difficult."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, the other Georgia Democrat elected last year — who faces a difficult battle to win a full term this fall — also vowed that Congress would try again to pass voting rights legislation, though it's unclear when or how.

"Despite tonight's vote, we cannot turn away," Warnock wrote on Twitter. "This will not be the last opportunity we get to fight for voting rights. We will meet the moment again, to try again. And again. Until we succeed."

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema, a traitor to the cause of women's rights, loses support of feminists

When Kyrsten Sinema first ran to be the Democratic senator from Arizona, her support from Emily's List seemed to be a no-brainer. The political action committee (PAC) is one of the biggest in politics, and historically is one of the major reasons for the remarkable influx of female leaders in the Democratic Party in the past few decades. The main criteria for supporting candidates — that they be female, pro-choice and Democratic — appeared, at the time, to fit Sinema beautifully. She claimed to believe "a woman, her family, and her doctor should decide what's best for her health" and that she stands for "health clinics like Planned Parenthood and opposes efforts to let employers deny workers coverage for basic health care like birth control." Emily's List was the biggest source of funds for Sinema's 2018 campaign, raising nearly twice as much money for her as her second largest supporting PAC. It is unlikely she would have won by her razor-thin margin without their support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Media messes up coverage of voting rights, blames Biden for GOP's racism

Remember: With Republicans, every accusation is a confession. Nowhere is that more true than in the discourse around fair elections and voting rights, both of which Republicans stand firmly against. On Wednesday, Senate Democrats attempted to pass a bill that would both protect voting rights and strengthen elections against blatant Republican sabotage. In response, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lied and said that Democrats don't care about "securing citizens' rights," but just "about expanding politicians' power."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

McConnell dismisses voting rights: "Black Americans" have same turnout as "Americans"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sparked outrage on Wednesday after the Republican vaguely implied that Black Americans are not Americans. McConnell's remarks came during a press conference held just after the GOP's filibuster of the Democratic-backed voting rights overhaul known as the "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act" – a measure designed to counteract the wave of Republican-led restrictive voting bills that has swept the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Ossoff
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden can't let Manchin and Sinema block voting rights act without consequences

Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a choice Wednesday night to side with the 50 Senate Republicans to block changes to the Senate’s filibuster rule and, thus, prevent Democrats from passing voting rights legislation. What happened on the Senate floor was more than just a vote on a Senate rule; Manchin and Sinema chose to preserve the filibuster over preserving our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mitch McConnell sparks anger by saying Black Americans ‘are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans’

Mitch McConnell caused many jaws to drop on Twitter when he responded to a question from a journalist about concerns of voters of colour.The Senate minority leader was speaking alongside members of Republican leadership at a press conference on Wednesday evening when he was asked by Latino Rebels correspondent Pablo Manriquez about his message to voters afraid that without voting access protections that would be in place if the Democrats’ voting rights legislation were to pass, they will be unable to vote.His response elicited a wave of criticism on Twitter for a choice of words that appeared to establish...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#State Senate#Republican#D Ariz#The Grand Old Party#The Justice Department#Supreme Court#Doj
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Arizona Democratic Party formally censures Sinema

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The executive committee of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) formally censured U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against changing rules in the chamber to steer through voting rights legislation, the state party said on Saturday. Sinema was one of two Democratic senators who joined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy